Neil Young Slams Trump's 'Out of Control' Rants About Taylor Swift, Springsteen

On Tuesday (May 20), Neil Young posted a passionate message on his website, slamming Trump for lashing out at the two popular musicians.

Former President Donald Trump recently criticized music icons Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift on his Truth Social platform. He called Springsteen "highly overrated" and "dumb as a rock," and also took a swipe at Swift, saying she's "no longer 'HOT.'"

Young, known for his hit "Heart of Gold," fired back by reminding Trump that real issues deserve more attention than celebrity insults.

Neil Young criticized Donald Trump in a recent statement, saying the former president should focus less on attacking musicians like Bruce Springsteen and more on serious global issues.

According to RollingStone, Young expressed concern over Trump's priorities, especially in light of the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and accused him of ignoring real human suffering.

The singer didn't hold back, blaming Trump for shutting down emergency services when they were needed most and accusing him of focusing on himself rather than helping the country.

"Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA. Wake up Trump," Young added.

NEW: Rock legend Neil Young releases a statement BLASTING Donald Trump: “What are you worryin’ about man? Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin’ kids in Gaza. That’s your problem. I am not scared of you. Neither… pic.twitter.com/Ow2irVyBLM — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 20, 2025

Trump Targets Swift, Springsteen in Latest Truth Social Rant

Trump's comments about musicians are not new. On May 16, he began attacking Swift on Truth Social, suggesting she was no longer popular after he said he disliked her.

He followed up by targeting Springsteen, saying he had "never liked him" or his music and calling him a "pushy, obnoxious JERK."

The former president went even further by accusing Springsteen, Beyoncé, Bono, and Oprah Winfrey of taking part in an "illegal election scam" tied to Kamala Harris, Billboard said.

Trump questioned whether Harris paid these artists for support during her campaign, though no evidence has been provided, and her team has denied such claims.

This isn't the first time Young has taken aim at the former president, continuing a long-running pattern of public disagreement.

In 2020, he wrote an open letter calling the former president a "disgrace" and has since voiced concerns about how his outspoken views could impact his ability to re-enter the US after touring.

His wife, actress Daryl Hannah, has also spoken out about what she says were efforts by the Trump administration to interfere with Young's citizenship process.

Young ended his post with a strong message to both Trump and his supporters: "You work for us. Wake up Republicans! This guy is out of control. We need a real president!!"