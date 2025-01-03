Neil Young Changes His Mind About Pulling Out of Glastonbury After an 'Error in Information'

Neil Young's headlining set at Glastonbury is back on.

In another message posted to his website on Jan. 3, Young shared that there had been an "error in the information" that caused him to pull out of the festival. However, he's now committed to playing again.

"Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury festival, which I always have loved. Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there!" he said before signing off with love.

Previously, Young had shared that he was going to pull out of Glastonbury due to the BBC being involved in the festival.

"The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all time favorite outdoor gigs," he said in a separate post.

"We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in. it seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way i remember it being. Thanks for coming to see us the last time!" he continued.

Glastonbury will now retain Young as a headliner and Young will join confirmed headliner Rod Stewart. However, another headliner seemingly has been confirmed with Chic member Nile Rodgers let it slip that he would be appearing at the festival as well during the Rolling Stone Awards.

"We're gonna have a great time together. I don't know who's in his current band, but we'll probably be jamming. Regardless of what the world may think, Rod Stewart and I, we really love each other. We really are quite close," Rodgers said of performing after Stewart, according to Metro.

Young's performance returning comes as the festival reported profits doubling in 2024. According to the BBC, profits increased from $3,594,915.05 to $7,313,792.69 from 2023 to 2024.

Other names like Rihanna, Eminem and Olivia Rodrigo have been tossed around as potential headliners, but none have been confirmed.