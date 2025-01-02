Neil Young Pulls Out of Glastonbury Over the BBC's 'Corporate Control'

Neil Young is helplessly hoping the BBC pulls out of their involvement in the upcoming Glastonbury festival.

On Dec. 31 the legendary singer revealed that he would no longer be performing at the iconic festival due to the company's involvement in it.

"The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all time favorite outdoor gigs," Young said in a post to Neil Young Archives.

The singer shared that the festival is no longer the way that he remembers it and that it has become a problem for him.

"We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in. it seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way i remember it being. Thanks for coming to see us the last time!" he added.

Despite his refusal to play the festival, Young's other tour dates are set to continue as previously scheduled.

"We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be. Hope to see you at one of the other venues on the tour," he said.

So far, the festival has one confirmed act, that being Rod Stewart. However, other names like Rihanna, Eminem and Sam Fender have been tossed around, albeit not confirmed at this time.

Nile Rodgers accidentally let it slip that he would be performing at Glastonbury during a speech at the Rolling Stone awards.

"We're going to have a blast because we follow him directly," Rodgers said of following Stewart, according to Metro.

"Rod and I have been friends for 80 gazillion years, so that means he's gonna play tricks on me... He's probably gonna pinch my bum, because he always does that. I don't know what the hell he gets out of that," he added.

"We're gonna have a great time together. I don't know who's in his current band, but we'll probably be jamming. Regardless of what the world may think, Rod Stewart and I, we really love each other. We really are quite close," Rodgers shared.

Young last played Glastonbury in 2009 and only portions of his show were shown on the BBC.

"Neil's management agreed to let TV and radio broadcast five songs as they watched and listened to his performance. They believe in the live event and retaining its mystery and that of their artist," the broadcaster said in a statement at that time.

Other headliners are expected to be announced in March with the remaining acts to be announced in June.

Last year's Glastonbury featured big pop names like Dua Lipa and SZA.