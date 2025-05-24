Freddie Mercury's Secret Daughter Breaks Silence After 48 Years: 'He Adored Me'

The secret daughter of iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury claims she has broken her 48-year silence to reveal intimate details about their relationship and how she was born in a new authorized biography.

The woman, known only as "B," steps out of the shadows in "Love, Freddie," an upcoming book by famed music biographer Lesley-Ann Jones, who spent years researching the story. The book leans heavily on the contents of 17 volumes of Mercury's journals, which were handed down to B before the singer's death in 1991.

Only Mercury's parents, sister, Queen bandmates, and long-time lover Mary Austin knew about B, according to Jones. The daughter, who is now 48 and working as a healthcare professional in Europe, is said to have been born following a short romance between Mercury and the wife of one of his closest friends in 1976.

"His only child was conceived accidentally... while his friend was away on an extended business trip," Jones told The Daily Mail. "For the Roman Catholic mother, abortion was out of the question."

B was raised by her mother and her mother's husband, although she kept close ties to Mercury, who continued to play a significant role in her life.

"He was a hands-on, devoted dad," Jones said. "They raised her together, and Freddie even had a room in their home. He called her every day when he was on tour."

While B wasn't listed in Mercury's will, Jones alleges she was taken care of through a separate legal deal to ensure her privacy.

A Daughter's Emotional Letter

In a handwritten letter included in the biography, B confirms the close relationship she shared with the iconic musician.

"Freddie Mercury was and is my father," she wrote. "We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life."

B went on, "He adored me and was devoted to me."

"The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people's standards, unusual and even outrageous. That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession."

Jones, who said she was contacted by B three years ago, initially doubted the woman's claims. "My instinct was to doubt everything," the author said. "But I am absolutely sure she is not a fantasist."

B has not been looking for money or publicity, Jones said, suggesting her motivation is not monetary at all.

Mercury's Greatest Secret

Mercury's relationships with both men and women were well documented – most notably with Mary Austin and, later, Austrian actress Barbara Valentin, although a daughter had never been revealed. B's conception, the book says, was "unexpected," and the parents' relationship the third, least-chronicled affair.

While onstage, Mercury was an extrovert in the public eye; in his private life, he was intensely secretive. He died from complications caused by AIDS at 45.

B said she chose to speak out because she wanted to take back the narrative.

"After more than three decades of lies, speculation and distortion, it is time to let Freddie speak," she wrote. "Those who have been aware of my existence kept his greatest secret out of loyalty to Freddie. That I choose to reveal myself in my own midlife is my decision and mine alone."

"Love, Freddie" is due to be released later this year.