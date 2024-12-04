Queen Rockstar Brian May's Health Status Updated by Wife Anita Dobson After Icon Suffers Stroke

Anita Dobson, wife of Queen icon Sir Brian May, has given an update regarding the music legend's health condition.

According to The Mirror, Dobson revealed that the icon has stabilized after suffering a stroke, which occurred in May earlier this year. Dobson shared that May has started going back to playing musical instruments, such as the piano and guitar effectively with the arm he has lost movement in due to the stroke.

Dobson also expressed how brilliant it was to see May's current condition despite the health scare, and hoped that no re-occurrences would happen.

"He's playing the piano quite a lot in the house," Dobson stated.

She also shared that May playing the instrument put out a relaxing ambiance inside their house and that the 77-year-old musician liked playing pieces from Beethoven a lot. Dobson also revealed that May prioritized his recovery first before getting back on the instruments.

"He's just retraining the messages from brain to arm, that it's okay to do what it used to do," Dobson said.

At the time of his recovery, May shared his limitations and cited prohibited activities such as driving a car, riding a plane, and increasing his heart rate.

But this December, the outlet shared that May and Dobson will be heading to Lapland to celebrate Christmas.