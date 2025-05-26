D’Angelo Drops Out of 2025 Roots Picnic Amid Surgical Recovery

Fans hoping to see D'Angelo perform live at the 2025 Roots Picnic will have to wait a little longer.

The legendary R&B singer announced on May 23 that he is stepping down from the event due to recovery complications from surgery earlier this year.

In a statement shared through the Roots Picnic's official Instagram account, D'Angelo said, "It is with the deepest of regrets that I must cancel my performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia next weekend."

According to Billboard, he explained that his team of medical specialists had advised him against performing, as it "could further complicate" his recovery.

The Roots Picnic is scheduled to take place on May 31 and June 1 at The Mann in Fairmount Park and will proceed as planned.

The event will feature Meek Mill and Lenny Kravitz as headliners, with neo-soul legend Maxwell stepping in to replace D'Angelo. Festival organizers expressed support for D'Angelo, writing, "We're sending love and keeping him in our thoughts as he continues to heal!"

D'Angelo Shares Regret Over Missing Roots Picnic Set

D'Angelo was scheduled to share the stage with The Roots, who are longtime collaborators.Maxwell last performed at the Roots Picnic in 2016, during the event's first New York City edition.

That performance followed the release of his Grammy-winning album Black Messiah, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2015.

In his message, the singer shared his disappointment over missing the chance to reunite with The Roots and his fans, Stereogum said.

"It is nearly impossible to express how disappointed I am not to be able to play with my brothers 'The Roots,' and even more disappointed not to see all of you," he wrote.

Still, D'Angelo gave fans a hopeful update, saying he's been working on new music. "I'm currently in the lab and I can't wait to serve up what's in the pot," he added. "LOVE U All and will see you very soon!"

Maxwell, who celebrated his birthday just a day before the announcement, is stepping in to fill D'Angelo's slot. The festival will also feature top artists like GloRilla, Miguel, Tems, Latto, Kaytranada, and Jeezy, promising an exciting mix of talent.

Though fans may be disappointed, they're sending well wishes as D'Angelo focuses on his health.

His note to fans ended with gratitude: "I'm so thankful to my beautiful fans for continuing to rock with me and I thank you for your continued support."