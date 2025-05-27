Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Emotional Message After Missing His Twins' Graduation Amid Trial Drama

Sean "Diddy" Combs is heartbroken after missing an important moment in his daughters' lives.

The music mogul, 55, was unable to attend the high school graduation of his 17-year-old twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, as he continues to face serious legal troubles.

A source close to the family told PageSix that Diddy was "devastated" not to be there. "It meant everything to him," the insider said. "He was heartbroken not to be there for such a monumental moment in the twins' lives — graduation and prom."

Even though he couldn't attend, Diddy made sure his family stayed focused on the girls. He reportedly told relatives to avoid court during the ceremony and "be fully present for them — especially since Kim [Porter] was not present." Porter, the twins' mother, died from pneumonia in 2018.

The graduation was a family affair despite Diddy's absence. The twins' godmother, Kimora Lee Simmons, was there, along with other close relatives. "They are trying to stay as strong as they can and united for their dad," the source added.

Diddy, who has seven children, has long been involved in raising Jessie and D'Lila. But that changed in September 2024 when he was arrested on serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting trial, which began earlier this month in Manhattan.

Diddy's Family Stays United During Court Battles

The family continues to support each other during this difficult time. Lawanda "Lala" Lane, a close friend of Porter's, is now helping care for the girls.

Despite the heavy court proceedings, the twins and their siblings have stayed close, attending trial sessions together and standing by each other.

Notably, Diddy also missed another graduation this week — that of his daughter Chance, who graduated from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, TMZ said.

While other family members flew in, Diddy stayed away. Sources say he didn't want to cause a media stir that could take the spotlight off his daughter.

Federal officials have not restricted his travel, according to reports. That means Diddy's absences from these events were his own choice, likely made to avoid putting his children in the spotlight during such a public legal battle.

Though Diddy was not physically present, his emotional support was felt by his daughters. As the trial continues, the family is focused on staying close and protecting the younger children from the growing legal drama.