Kelly Clarkson Staff Fear She's Ready to Quit Talk Show, Per Report

Behind the scenes, staff at "The Kelly Clarkson Show" are reportedly concerned that Kelly Clarkson might leave the show once her NBC contract expires in 2026. The uncertainty has sparked growing speculation about the show's future.

A longtime producer on the show spoke anonymously to the DailyMail, sharing how unstable things feel on set. "Not feeling too stable," the staffer said. "She could bolt at any time. Where does that leave me?"

Though the team holds no ill will toward Clarkson herself—describing her as "a wonderful person"—the source admitted that the uncertain environment has left many stressed and bracing for sudden changes. "This feels like it could collapse any minute," they added.

Earlier this year, Clarkson, 43, was absent from her show for over two weeks in March without public explanation. While sources later claimed she was handling a personal matter, her unpredictable absences and recent emotional behavior have stirred even more worry.

Adding fuel to the rumors, an insider told PageSix in April that Clarkson may be planning to step away from television entirely to spend more time with her two children, River Rose, 10, and Remy, 8.

"Kelly's No. 1 priority is her children," the source explained. "The show is grueling. She wants to be closer to home in Texas."

Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Future in Doubt as NBC Eyes Replacements

Before relocating her show to New York, Kelly Clarkson lived in Montana and California with her children and ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Now, as she prepares to release her ninth album and begins a summer Las Vegas residency, her future with the talk show remains in question.

NBC executives, aware of the tension and speculation, are reportedly considering replacements—among them, beloved former "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb, who stepped away from the morning show in January to focus on her family and wellness brand.

"There's a long list of names and Hoda is part of that list," according to the source.

Some staff members have expressed openness to the idea of Hoda Kotb stepping in, viewing her as a respected and stabilizing presence. One producer suggested she might offer stronger leadership if changes occur.

Despite the Emmy-winning show averaging 1.2 million viewers daily this season, the behind-the-scenes mood has darkened, PageSix said.

According to one team member, there's understanding among the staff that if Kelly Clarkson chooses to leave, it would be a respected decision.

They also noted that if Hoda Kotb were to take over, it could be a positive outcome for all involved.