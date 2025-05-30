Cassie Stayed with Diddy Because 'Jay-Z Was Taken,' Former Assistant Testifies

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant testified Tuesday that singer Cassie Ventura once expressed hesitation about leaving the music mogul because of his status—and cited JAY-Z's marriage to Beyoncé as a factor in her decision.

Capricorn Clark, who worked closely with Combs for several years, shared her account in Manhattan federal court amid the ongoing sex trafficking trial against the Bad Boy Records founder.

Combs faces multiple charges, including racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

Clark testified that she once encouraged Ventura, who is legally known as Ventura Fine, to leave Combs and date other men.

She claimed the singer confided in her, saying, "JAY-Z was taken," and then asked, "Who would she date?" The comment, according to Clark, implied a perceived scarcity of men with wealth and power comparable to Combs.

"She didn't feel like there was anyone on the same level," Clark said during testimony. "She compared him to JAY-Z, saying he was already with Beyoncé."

The timeline of the alleged conversation was not made clear in court.

Combs and Ventura were in a relationship for over a decade before splitting in 2018.

In recent weeks, Ventura also took the stand, giving emotional testimony while pregnant with her third child. She gave birth on May 28.

Clark's appearance in court comes amid a flurry of revelations from Combs' former employees and inner circle.

During cross-examination, it was disclosed that Clark had met with Combs and his legal team in April 2024 in an attempt to be rehired as his chief of staff.

During that meeting, she allegedly discussed her prior conversations with Ventura.

The trial has been marked by intense scrutiny and media attention. Last week, Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal also appeared in court and was later involved in a physical altercation outside the courthouse with a YouTuber.

Combs has denied all allegations and continues to maintain his innocence. His attorneys have characterized the claims from former associates as opportunistic and unreliable.

The case is scheduled to continue next week, with additional testimony expected from former employees.