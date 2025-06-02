Tory Lanez Stabbed 14 Times in Prison After Inmate's Girlfriend Allegedly Flirted With Him, Wack 100 Claims

Music executive Wack 100 claims rapper Tory Lanez was stabbed in a California prison over an incident involving another inmate's girlfriend allegedly "flirting" with the Canadian artist during a phone call.

In an interview with VladTV, Wack 100 — a longtime supporter of Lanez — detailed what he says led to the brutal prison altercation in which Lanez was stabbed 14 times by a lifer inmate.

"Lanez was warning the lifer inmate about his girlfriend flirting with the rap star," Wack told VladTV.

"The situation went left because it's possible the girlfriend turned the flirting around on Lanez," he added, suggesting the inmate may have believed Lanez was hitting on her.

The stabbing occurred inside North Kern State Prison in Delano, where Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

The incident reportedly took place in protective custody, not the general population, according to Wack.

"Everybody's acting like it's GP," Wack said in a separate post on social media. "This happened in PC — protective custody."

Video of the altercation surfaced online last week, showing a bloodied Lanez walking away from the confrontation.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where both lungs reportedly collapsed during treatment. Lanez has since made a full recovery.

Lanez, 32, was sentenced in August 2023 on charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Wack 100, a prominent West Coast music manager and vocal supporter of Lanez throughout his legal battles, has continued to question the legitimacy of the trial's outcome.

He frequently defends Lanez on social media and Clubhouse, claiming the rapper was mistreated by the justice system.

At one point, Wack publicly vowed to "hold down" Lanez during his sentence and hinted at helping him maintain his music presence while incarcerated.

As of now, officials at North Kern State Prison have not confirmed the identity of the inmate involved in the stabbing, nor have they responded to Wack's claims about the motive.