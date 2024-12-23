Wack 100 Confident That Tory Lanez Will Beat Megan Thee Stallion's Case and Be Free in 1 to 2 Years

Wack 100 is confident that Tory Lanez will be released from jail. He believes that the "In For It" rapper would likely be released by summer based on the latest updates discussed in his court filings.

"Expect Tory. I'ma call it. I think by summertime. Tory will be home," said the music manager, whose real name is Cash Jones, in a recent podcast episode hosted by him and Adam22.

In response to Wack 100's claim, Adam22 proposed a bet of $2,000, challenging the notion that Lanez would not return home by Aug. 31, 2025.

However, as the terms of the bet were being negotiated, Wack 100 revised his stance, confidently claiming that Lanez would be back within two years.

He told Adam22, "One grand, summer," before adding, "Two grand by the next year sometime."

Wack100 and adam22 react to Megan

Thee stallion saying Tory lanez pays

Bloggers to go at her . Wack says Tory

Will beat the case and be home in a year or 2 pic.twitter.com/extJRMcZdW — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) December 22, 2024

Wack 100 predicts that the "Lady of Namek" rapper would be out of jail before Kendrick Lamar's scheduled performances in Toronto alongside SZA in 2025.

He also recalled his previous claim, saying, "[Tory] asked me when the Kendrick Lamar concert was up in Canada. And I told him June 13 or whenever the date was. And he said, 'I should be home by then.' But he is in great spirits."

The music producer clarified that the "Say It" rapper, currently serving a 10-year sentence, has two appeals underway. One of these appeals could potentially wipe out all charges against him.

According to Wack 100, if Lanez's appeal is successful, it could allow him to remain in the United States instead of being deported back to Canada.

Wack 100 had been defending Lanez since the case blew up.

During a May 2024 conversation with Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked, he shared his anticipation for more evidence that could potentially reveal the truth and have significant repercussions on Megan Thee Stallion's reputation and even called the female MC a "liar."

Lee suggested that Lanez may have provoked Stallion, triggering a retaliatory response from her.

Additionally, he reiterated his concerns about her drinking habits, insinuating that her alleged excessive alcohol consumption could impair her recollection and credibility.

"Meg's a liar. Oh it's f****d up, [the receipts] are coming out one way or another. They're just delaying it cuz they're trying to get it in court."

Wack 100 went on, "If they can't get it in court, it's gonna hit the net. And when it hits the net, they're gonna see that it's an innocent man in jail."

Currently, Lanez faces allegations of harassment by Stallion, and despite the legal turmoil, the former continues to share new music, recently releasing the track "Blurred (Twitch Tapes)" on Dec. 20.

The 32-year-old Canadian rapper's legal team has pushed back against the claims made by the "Mamushi" hitmaker, describing them as inaccurate and exaggerated.

Saying that their defense is grounded in "logic and common sense," they refuted allegations that Lanez aimed to discredit Stallion's newly published documentary.

In 2023, Tory Lanez was found guilty of injuring Megan Thee Stallion by shooting her in the foot after leaving a party.