Tory Lanez's Incarceration Album Recording Session Interrupted by Prison Riot

Tory Lanez's has not allowed his time behind bars to stop him from fast-tracking music releases. However, his recording sessions have not always gone over smoothly.

On Monday, a video surfaced on social media in which Lanez is recording himself rapping lyrics to a new song.

"$500 on the Zelle will make 'em do gymnastics / Seen that n***a run up to the yard and he got backflipped / Cried in the cell so many nights, I got trapped in," he raps.

While Lanez is rapping, his session is abruptly interrupted by a riot in the prison where he is incarcerated. Shouts can be heard behind Lanez and guards are ushered into the scene.

The music superstar abandons the verse he was working on to flee the ensuing chaos as guards use pepper spray to subdue rioters.

At this time, the cause of the riot is unknown.

A riot broke out while Tory Lanez was recording for his upcoming album in prison. pic.twitter.com/LbHThEoD0o — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 24, 2025

This is not the first time Lanez has recorded music while serving time. He announced his "Prison Tapes" series last year and went on to release the songs "Cell 245" and "Wish I Never Met You."

Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. The incident occurred in July 2020 following a party in the Hollywood Hills. An argument escalated, leading to Lanez shooting Megan in the feet as she exited the vehicle they were in, NPR reported.

In December 2022, a Los Angeles jury found Lanez guilty on three felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm. In August 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In addition to his incarceration, Lanez has been accused of continuing to harass Megan Thee Stallion from behind bars. Megan testified in court that Lanez has engaged in "psychological warfare," allegedly coordinating attacks on her credibility through third parties, including bloggers. In response to these allegations, a California court granted Megan a five-year restraining order against Lanez in January 2025, prohibiting him from contacting or approaching her until January 9, 2030.