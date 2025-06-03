Kanye West Reflects on Jay-Z Rift: 'I Dream About Apologizing'

Kanye West, now known as Ye, says he's been losing sleep over his fallout with longtime friend and music partner Jay-Z.

In a now-deleted post shared over the weekend on X (formerly Twitter), Ye revealed, "All my dreams have been about apologizing to Jay Z."

The post signals a new tone from the rapper, who has been under fire for a series of personal attacks in recent months.

Just this past March, Ye shocked fans by making offensive comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, calling them slurs in a post that was quickly deleted — but not before it sparked strong backlash, AllHipHop said.

"I'm sorry Jay Z," Ye later tweeted in April. "I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family... none of these rap [artists] had my back."

Ye said all of his dreams have been about apologizing to Jay-Z in a now-deleted tweet. 👀 pic.twitter.com/JfmYmDSLJI — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 1, 2025

Kanye West Reflects on Rift With Jay-Z Over MAGA Lyric

The conflict between Ye and Jay-Z has been brewing for years, but tension spiked again during discussions over Ye's 2021 song "Jail" from his album Donda.

In the track, Jay-Z addressed Ye's well-known support for Donald Trump, rapping, "Stop all of that red cap, we goin' home... This might be the return of The Throne," referencing their former supergroup, Billboard said.

Ye later confirmed they disagreed over the MAGA hat line. Their strained relationship has left many fans wondering whether a reunion could still happen — or if it's now beyond repair.

Jay-Z has not responded publicly to any of Ye's recent posts.

In recent weeks, Ye has also hinted at wanting to mend other broken relationships, including one with rapper Pusha T.

Still, his apology to Jay-Z stands out because of the deep personal history the two share. They rose to fame together, with Jay-Z once calling Ye his "brother" and Ye producing some of Jay's biggest hits.

Ye's latest message, though brief, shows regret — something rarely seen from the artist in public. Whether it leads to a reconciliation remains to be seen.