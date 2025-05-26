JoJo Siwa Refuses 'Boyfriend' Label for Chris Hughes After Vacation PDA

JoJo Siwa is setting the record straight: Chris Hughes is not her boyfriend — at least not yet.

Despite their recent kiss and vacation together in Mexico, the 22-year-old performer says their relationship is still casual.

According to PageSix, during an appearance on the British morning show "Lorraine," JoJo laughed off the idea that she and the former "Love Island UK" star are a couple. "No. It's funny to me how straight up people get these days," she said, giggling.

JoJo and Chris, 32, have been in the spotlight since their friendship blossomed on "Celebrity Big Brother UK."

After the show ended, they were often seen together, sharing affectionate moments both on- and off-camera. Fans especially took notice when the two were spotted kissing during their tropical getaway.

However, JoJo insists they've never had an official talk about being exclusive. "Christopher and I have had a lot of chats," she said, but added, "We've never gone into the kitchen and said, 'My head's not turning,'" referencing Hughes' reality TV background.

JoJo Siwa Defends Chris Hughes Amid Dating Rumors

Though she avoided the "boyfriend" label, JoJo didn't hold back when it came to defending Chris, ENews said.

When "Lorraine" host Andi Peters joked that Hughes hadn't stepped up, she replied, "He couldn't let me down if he tried. He's the best man."

The timing of their close friendship has raised eyebrows, especially since JoJo ended her relationship with Kath Ebbs shortly after "Celebrity Big Brother" wrapped.

Ebbs later revealed on TikTok that the breakup happened at the show's after-party — while Chris was reportedly in the next room.

In the weeks since, JoJo and Chris have shared photos on social media showing them cuddling on a sofa, smiling together, and even being picked up at the airport with flowers in hand.

On Sunday, Hughes was seen welcoming JoJo at Heathrow Airport, with her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, watching proudly.

Still, JoJo isn't rushing into anything. "Christopher is my favorite person to talk about," she told ENews recently, but corrected herself mid-sentence. "I shouldn't call him a thing — he's my favorite person."