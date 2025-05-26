JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Show PDA At Airport Following Breakup News

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes were spotted sharing sweet moments at London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday, just days after JoJo's breakup made headlines.

The former "Dance Moms" star, 22, arrived in London for a sold-out performance and was warmly greeted by Hughes, 32, a former footballer and reality star.

The two appeared very close, sparking more talk about their relationship.

Photos captured by TMZ showed Hughes handing JoJo a bouquet of pink and red roses. In one picture, Hughes gently kissed JoJo's forehead while wrapping his arm protectively around her shoulder.

Another photo showed the pair holding hands as they walked through the airport. Later, Hughes tenderly cupped JoJo's face as they smiled at each other in a carpark, looking very much like a loving couple.

JoJo and Chris first crossed paths earlier this year while competing on the reality show "Celebrity Big Brother UK."

Their friendship quickly became a favorite among viewers as they cuddled, wrote secret notes, and supported each other during the competition.

During the show, JoJo revealed that she now identifies as queer, moving away from previously describing herself as a lesbian.

Chris also stood up for her when she faced homophobic remarks from another contestant.

Despite their closeness, JoJo has been clear that her friendship with Chris did not cause her breakup with her former partner, Kath Ebbs.

Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa continue to spark romance rumors with public PDA https://t.co/wAK0gWzP1c — Anette Fekete (@AnetteFekete27) May 26, 2025

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Fuel Romance Rumors with Poolside Kiss

At the "Celebrity Big Brother" wrap party, Kath expressed feeling hurt after JoJo ended their relationship, but JoJo insisted that her bond with Chris was separate from that.

In an interview with UsWeekly earlier this month, JoJo said, "We still speak all the time, obviously, naturally.

Now to be out of the house, we just exist, and it is what it is. We're happy, and we have each other. It's a great little special friendship that we have."

JoJo has recently stirred dating speculation by posting warm and intimate photos with Chris on Instagram, hinting at a possible romance.

She wrote, "This years birthday week was more magical than anything... Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn't change a single thing."

The day after, photos of the two kissing by a pool during a Mexico vacation surfaced, adding fuel to the speculation.

On May 23, JoJo spoke publicly about her relationship with Chris during the grand opening of Universal Studios' Epic Universe in Orlando.

She told reporters that things between them were "going great," signaling that their connection is growing stronger, US Magazine said

Whether they are best friends or more, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes seem to be enjoying each other's company and making no secret of their close bond.

Their airport reunion, full of hugs, hand-holding, and smiles, showed a couple dancing to their own beat—whatever label they choose.