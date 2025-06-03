Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Former Assistant Claims He Monitored Phones, Tracked Cassie's Car

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing new and serious claims in court. His former assistant, who uses the name "Mia" to protect her privacy, says the music star tracked phones and even installed devices on Cassie Ventura's car.

Mia worked for Diddy from 2009 to 2017 and is now testifying in his federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial.

In her emotional court testimony, Mia said she was too scared to warn Cassie about Diddy's alleged behavior.

"He's stolen my phone many times, he's stolen Cassie's phone many times," she told the jury. "He's put tracking devices on her car. I'm not sure what he's capable of. I was terrified."

These claims help support a larger case in which Mia alleges that Diddy created a world of fear and control. She also shared that he kept a close watch on her conversations, TMZ said.

According to Mia, this made it nearly impossible to discuss with Cassie or anyone else what was really going on.

“They Wouldn’t Believe Me”: Shocking Testimony Shakes Diddy Trial — Hotel Receipts, Fake Names, and Fear of Retaliation



The courtroom fell silent.



Mia Testifies Diddy Monitored Phones, Tracked Cassie's Car

Diddy's lawyer, Brian Steel, asked Mia why she never told Cassie that Diddy had allegedly raped her.

Mia said she was afraid he'd find out and hurt her. "I loved Cassie like a sister," Mia said, "but I couldn't say anything. He always knew what was on our phones."

In earlier court sessions, Mia accused Diddy of sexually assaulting her while she worked for him.

She said she never planned to speak out about it. "I was going to take it to my grave," she said, before breaking down in tears on the stand.

Steel pushed back, asking why she didn't bring up these claims when she tried to settle a pay dispute in 2017.

According to NewsX, Mia had initially requested $10 million in bonuses and unpaid wages but later accepted $400,000. She said at the time she didn't know she could include her abuse claims in the settlement.

It wasn't until 2024 that Mia told prosecutors about the sexual assaults. She said, "I remember that horrible conversation," though she didn't recall the exact date.

In addition to the grave accusations, Mia also shared past text messages with Diddy. Some were about personal matters, like mourning the deaths of Andre Harrell and actor Chadwick Boseman. But the messages only added a deeper look into their complicated relationship.