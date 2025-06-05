Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Defense Team Challenges Bryana Bongolan's Truthfulness in Heated Cross-Examination

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team strongly challenged the testimony of fashion designer Bryana Bongolan during a tense courtroom exchange, questioning the truthfulness of her claims in his ongoing federal sex trafficking trial.

Bongolan, who has accused Combs of abuse and sexual battery, took the stand Wednesday to testify about several incidents she says took place while working closely with Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

During her testimony, Bongolan said Diddy once threw a knife at Cassie, which Cassie threw back in self-defense, TMZ said.

However, when Diddy's attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, asked Bongolan what sparked the event, she replied, "I don't know."

Westmoreland then asked, "Are you even telling the truth?" Prosecutors quickly objected, and Judge Arun Subramanian agreed, stopping the question.

Westmoreland also pressed Bongolan on whether she remembered telling prosecutors that Diddy and Cassie had been involved in multiple knife fights. Bongolan responded, "I don't recall saying that."

Still, she stood by her statement that Diddy stormed into Cassie's home one night and threw a knife, confirming, "That did happen."

Dan Rubin, a criminal defense attorney, says the prosecution in Diddy's case has "a lot of work to do" after the cross-examination of Bryana "Bana" Bongolan. pic.twitter.com/KqWkfBsX89 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2025

Bongolan Claims Diddy Held Her Over Balcony in Shocking Testimony

According to DailyMail, Bongolan shared more disturbing memories, including an incident where she claimed Combs dangled her off a 17th-story balcony after yelling, "You know what the f*** you did!" She said he later pulled her up and slammed her into balcony furniture, leaving her bruised and in pain.

Throughout her time on the stand, Bongolan admitted she had a drug problem while working with Diddy and Cassie.

She testified about using drugs with them and buying pills like OxyContin for Cassie. The defense appeared to use this history to challenge her memory and reliability.

Bongolan first met Diddy in 2014 through Cassie while working at a skate shop. She described herself then as a "starving artist" who hoped working with Diddy would open doors. She went on to work on designs for his record label and Cassie's clothing line.

Her lawsuit, filed last year, includes claims of sexual battery, emotional distress, and physical abuse. She also said she witnessed Diddy threaten others, including a claim that he once said he'd blow up rapper Kid Cudi's car.