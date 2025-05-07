Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Want Kids Close in Age to Grow Up Together, Source Says

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are preparing to welcome their third child, and they're doing it with a plan in mind: they want their kids to be close in age so they can grow up together.

A source close to the couple shared that the stars are thrilled about growing their family and are focused on creating a strong bond among their children.

The pregnancy was revealed at the 2025 Met Gala, where Rihanna, 37, showed off her baby bump in a stylish pin-striped outfit, ABC News said.

A$AP Rocky, 36, later confirmed the happy news on the carpet, telling reporters, "It feels amazing... I'm glad everybody's happy for us, 'cause we definitely happy."

The couple already shares two sons — RZA, who just turned two, and Riot, who is 21 months old.

An insider revealed that Rihanna has long dreamed of having a large family, and both of her pregnancies were part of a carefully considered plan.

"They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond," the source said.

With Legal Troubles Behind, Rihanna and Rocky Focus on Growing Family

After some tough months, things are finally looking up for the couple. In February, Rocky was acquitted in a felony assault case, bringing peace to the family.

His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told People, "Needless to say it has been a GREAT couple of months for the family! God is smiling on them!"

Now, with legal matters behind them and baby No. 3 on the way, the couple is taking time to enjoy family life. "They had some time to decompress and just focus on family time," the source shared. "Rihanna's a great mom. She loves playing with the kids."

The insider added that Rocky is "such a playful dad too. They were hoping for another baby."

Rihanna admitted that hiding this pregnancy wasn't easy, joking early on that her bump would be hard to cover up. She's been choosing baggier clothes for comfort but proudly showed off her belly at the gala.

Later that evening, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that she was feeling surprisingly calm and excited about her pregnancy.

When asked if it might delay her highly anticipated ninth album, she reassured fans that the music is still on track—though there might be a slight delay in filming videos, she emphasized that she's still able to sing.