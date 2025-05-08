ASAP Rocky Sets His Sights on Becoming the First Black James Bond

ASAP Rocky may have a couple films under his belt at this point, but his next role could be his biggest yet.

The rapper sat down with Variety where he discussed his role in Spike Lee's upcoming movie 'Highest 2 Lowest.' When the conversation turned to Rocky appearing in an action movie, the rapper share that he believes he should be the next James Bond.

"I think I need to be the new Black James Bond. Like, why not?. If we hit the gym, I'ma be aight. Right now I'm in dad mode; you're gonna have to give me a couple months," Rocky shared.

If Rocky were to land the role as Bond, he would become the first Black actor to play the role. Past Bonds have included the likes of Daniel Craig and Sean Connery. The search for the next Bond has been one of the most talked-about decisions in Hollywood. Speculation has occurred since Craig stepped down from the role with actors such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill and Theo James being potential candidates.

There has been no official announcement at this time as to who will take over the role as the next Bond.

Rocky has several acting credits to his name with him having roles in the movies 'Dope' as well as 'Zoolander 2.' Rocky has also been involved in television shows such as 'Empire' and 'Ray Donovan.'

While it remains unclear if Rocky will get the role, the rapper has been busy. He and Rihanna are expecting their third child together and he is gearing up to release his album 'Don't Be Dumb.'