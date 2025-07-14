Kanye West Responds to Wild Lawsuit With Promise to 'Annihilate' Ex-Assistant in Court

Kanye West has come out swinging after a former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, accused him of false imprisonment and sex trafficking in an amended civil complaint. In a fiery public response, West's team rejected the updated lawsuit as baseless and vowed to dismantle it in court.

Pisciotta, who originally sued the rapper in 2024, recently filed a fourth version of her complaint, adding a slew of new claims including sexual battery, assault, stalking, and trafficking. According to court documents reviewed by The Mirror US, the revised filing alleges West physically assaulted her during a business trip to San Francisco and tried to "offer her up" as a sexual favor to someone else.

West's Legal Team Dismisses Allegations as 'Fantasy Fiction'

A representative for Yeezy dismissed the amended complaint entirely, calling it "the fourth version she has advanced," and one that "contradicts the others" while escalating in "absurd and outlandish" content. The rep continued: "We stand ready to annihilate Ms. Pisciotta's tall tales before a jury – an exoneration so inevitable that even she, lost in her fog of fantasy, must surely see it coming."

The spokesperson described the lawsuit as a "breathless new installment of fantasy fiction," adding that "the courts are no place to indulge delusions and mental disturbances."

Milo Yiannopoulos, a spokesperson for West's camp, also lashed out at Pisciotta, painting her as an opportunist with outlandish demands. "She once demanded a diamond-encrusted crocodile Hermès Birkin bag, worth half a million dollars, in exchange for a single act of fellatio," Yiannopoulos claimed, adding that Pisciotta also allegedly threatened to go public in 2023 unless she received $60 million in cash.

"She picked the one rapper who loathes violence, has never been arrested, and doesn't even own a gun," Yiannopoulos said. "An extortionist of Ms. Pisciotta's vaulting ambition ought to choose her victims more wisely."

🚨 NEW: Kanye West’s ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta has accused him of assault, battery, stalking, sexual battery, sex trafficking, false imprisonment, and more.



She says he used his fame to isolate, control, and exploit her—and offered her as a “sexual gift” to others.



If this… pic.twitter.com/PIydFLK1bm — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) July 10, 2025

A History of Accusations and Denials

In her filing, Pisciotta also referenced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, claiming she was drugged during a studio session hosted by both Combs and West. Combs, who has faced multiple criminal and civil accusations, was recently acquitted on sex trafficking and RICO charges in federal court. However, he was found guilty of transporting individuals for prostitution.

"Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone," a rep for Combs said following the verdict. "That people continue to broadcast and file false accusations, no matter how heinous and uncorroborated, is unfortunate, but Mr. Combs will not back down."

As for West, he hasn't minced words online either. In a February post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "Why did I never f**k Lauren Pisciotta. She smelled funny and half of the NBA can attest to that."