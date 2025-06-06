Justin, Hailey Bieber Have 'No Regrets' After Cutting Off Old Friends: 'More Sure They Made The Right Choice'

Justin and Hailey Bieber are standing by their decision to cut some longtime friends out of their lives — and some dedicated sources close to the couple say they have no regrets about it.

Through the years, Justin and Hailey have established a solid group of fellow celebrity friends while distancing themselves from people who no longer reflected their aspirations. The couple is happy with their decision and may not listen to criticism from elsewhere, a source previously told Life & Style.

"They have no regrets and think it's kind of funny that people they've cut out of their life are trying to attack them over it and cloaking it in this phony air of concern," the insider said. "All that does is make them more sure they made the right choice, cutting them loose."

The Biebers had thought for a while now that people in their lives weren't trustworthy, and their recent reactions have just proved that.

"Their so-called friends are clearly anything but friends or trustworthy, which is something they were suspicious of towards the end. And now it's just proven they were right," the insider added.

Justin and Hailey Bieber being the cutest couple in Hollywood - Thread ♡ pic.twitter.com/llEVjZUf9g — n (@txsieslide) May 27, 2025

Breaking From Scooter Braun

One of the more publicized splits was that of Justin and his longtime manager, Scooter Braun. Their professional partnership spanned over 15 years and was reportedly ended in 2024. The source alleged that financial tensions factored into the split, a sentiment echoed by other stars — such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and J Balvin — who have separated from Braun and his company over the past few years.

"Since Justin cut ties with Scooter, he has been free and is only trying to align himself with people and projects that he truly believes in," the insider said. "[Justin] doesn't want to make money or spend time with people he doesn't have the same values as."

Despite growing concerns from fans about Justin's behavior online, the couple is said to be focused on surrounding themselves with positive influences, adding that the couple is supported not just by one another but also by a strong, tight-knit community.

"Justin and Hailey are both very happy with who they have in their lives at the moment," the insider went on. "They are extremely close to their pastor Judah Smith and his wife, Chelsea. Judah and Chelsea have been married since their early twenties and are great role models for a healthy marriage."