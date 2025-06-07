Justin Bieber's SKYLRK Debut Roasted Online As Fans Think He Raided Hailey's Closet

Justin Bieber debuted pieces from his upcoming fashion line, SKYLRK, on Instagram Friday, sparking mixed reactions online — and a wave of brutal comments from fans who joked the singer looked like he had borrowed clothes from his wife Hailey Bieber's closet.

The 31-year-old appeared noticeably slimmer in the photos as he modeled a bright cobalt-blue ensemble while posing inside what seemed to be Hailey's walk-in wardrobe.

He flashed a smile and revealed his neck tattoo, standing in front of several racks filled with women's designer clothes, boxes of high heels, and overflowing jewelry displays.

Fans Mock Bieber's Look

Wearing matching blue sliders and tall fuzzy socks, the Canadian pop star admired himself in front of a full-length LED mirror while tagging @skylrk with a heart-hands emoji in the caption. But rather than hype the launch, the post prompted ridicule.

"Justin stop playing and give Hailey her leggings back," one top-liked comment read. Another said, "Justin, get out of Hailey's closet."

Some fans likened the outfit to standard gym wear. "This is what I wear to Pilates, Justin," wrote one commenter, while another shared a meme of Spongebob with skinny, toned legs.

"Not the little peepee stains Justin c'mon," asked a follower, as another added, "If you start dancing like Britney... I'm calling your mom," another wrote.

SKYLRK's Direction Raises Eyebrows

Bieber has since turned his attention to promoting SKYLRK, a brand that has yet to release any products or campaigns publicly. The SKYLRK Instagram page remains empty, and the official website is password-protected, leaving fans speculating about what the line will offer.

The "Sorry" singer, who has been teasing SKYLRK since late 2023, has used his Instagram platform — where he has more than 294 million followers — to share early designs and samples. He and his 28-year-old wife were both seen sporting the brand during Coachella earlier this year.

According to previews, SKYLRK is expected to feature sweatsuits, slides, beanies, sunglasses, sneakers, and a basketball uniform. The effort marks a broader, seemingly more refined evolution from Bieber's earlier streetwear line, Drew House.

He began teasing the new brand in early April. On April 3, the singer posted promotional images that included colorful sunglasses and a blue phone case, which fans immediately compared to Rhode's "Lip Case" — a product from Hailey Bieber's beauty brand that includes a lip balm slot.

Less than two weeks later, Hailey appeared to confirm her role in the design process. According to Page Six, the model revealed in a now-expired Instagram Story that she had been involved with developing SKYLRK, though the extent of her contributions remains unclear.