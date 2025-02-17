Cardi B, NFL Star Stefon Diggs Fuel Dating Speculation With Miami Valentine's Date

Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs are once again fueling dating speculation after being spotted together in Miami on Valentine's Day.

The 32-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old Buffalo Bills wide receiver were photographed arriving at a hotel on February 14, sparking fresh rumors about a potential romance.

Cardi stunned in a sparkling silver crop top and matching skirt, while Stefon wore a red jacket and cap.

According to Tribune, the two were seen together around 1:54 AM, according to eyewitnesses, further raising questions about the nature of their relationship.

This sighting follows a series of public appearances that have raised eyebrows. Just weeks before, Cardi and Stefon were also seen together at a New York City nightclub, igniting speculation about a romantic connection.

The two first made headlines in October 2024 when Cardi addressed rumors about their relationship on Instagram Live, calling the speculation "f--king crazy."

The Miami date comes six months after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, her husband of seven years. The couple, who share three children, including their newborn daughter, had separated before the divorce filing in August.

Despite the drama, the two appeared to be on better terms later in the year, even reuniting for Offset's birthday party in December.

All I know is Stefon Diggs better have spoiled Cardi B for Valentine’s Day, sis deserves it. 🙂‍↕️

pic.twitter.com/boDtYUc4d5 — Female Rap Game (@femalerapgamee) February 17, 2025

Cardi B and Offset's Tensions Continue

Cardi opened up about their post-divorce relationship, saying things had started to calm down after months of tension. "For the past three months, it's been drama, it's been arguing, it's been craziness," she said on a live broadcast. "But this week it's been, like, eight days that it's been no drama, it's no bulls--t."

However, the couple's relationship was far from smooth. Just two weeks after their youngest daughter's birth in September, Offset accused Cardi of cheating, a claim she later addressed with a blunt response on X, E!N ews said.

Though tensions have simmered at times, Cardi's personal life continues to make headlines, and her relationship with Stefon Diggs is now drawing significant attention.

While Cardi took a break from dating in January to focus on personal goals, her night out with Stefon suggests she may be moving on. Earlier this year, she said, "This January is a very crucial month for me... I cannot be emotionally distracted." Despite this, the Miami rendezvous shows she might now be open to new possibilities.

As for Stefon, he's also a father. The NFL star shares a daughter, Nova, 8, with his former partner and has brought her to several of his games.

If the pair continues to appear in public together, fans are eager to see whether this Valentine's Day outing marks the beginning of something more serious.

While representatives for Cardi and Stefon have not commented on the rumors, their continued appearances together indeed suggest that their connection is more than friendly.