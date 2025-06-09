Justin Bieber Vents About Pressure and Fake Love in Emotional Instagram Rant

Pop star Justin Bieber shared a deeply personal message with his fans over the weekend, revealing that he's feeling overwhelmed by pressure and surrounded by what he calls "transactional relationships."

In a series of Instagram posts shared on June 8, Bieber, 31, expressed his frustration with people who only show love when he does something in return.

"If I have to do something to be loved, that's not love," he wrote, alongside two black-and-white selfies.

The Grammy-winning singer also opened up in his Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 7, posting several photos and messages about how he feels drained by constant expectations.

"This is how I feel after people keep telling me there's more work to do after I've given everything I have to give," he said in one post.

According to People, Bieber didn't hold back. He explained that listening to others telling him to "try harder" has left him feeling lost. "I listened to those fools who told me to work harder... You have everything you need right now," he wrote.

Justin Bieber voiced his concern over society's obsession with work, emphasizing that life should center more on faith and human connection.

He reminded followers that the purpose of life is rooted in divine love and our ability to care for one another.

Bieber also urged people to stop acting as though they were in control of everything, making a plea for humility.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Justin Bieber posts a cryptic message on Instagram, fueling speculation about his troubled marriage to Hailey Bieber:



“Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, that’s not love.” pic.twitter.com/B5ccfK4dWp — Hailey Bieber Daily | Fan Account (@HBieberDaily) June 8, 2025

Bieber Says Self-Improvement Made Him Feel More Alone

Bieber continued by reflecting on the pressure to be better and to constantly work on himself. "The harder I work on myself, the more I think about myself," he wrote. "I thought the point was to think about one another?"

He ended his emotional posts by encouraging fans to let go instead of pushing themselves harder: "Join me in letting go of not trying harder."

The posts prompted widespread concern among fans, with many taking to the comments to encourage Justin Bieber to take care of himself.

Some suggested he might be struggling and in need of support, interpreting his messages as a call for help.

Another added, "Are you sleeping okay? Seems like you are posting at all hours of the day."

Bieber's posts come just a few months after he appeared at his wife Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare event, where some fans also noticed behavior they described as odd, PageSix said.

His team has since denied any rumors about drug use, calling them "harmful."

Despite the concern, some fans sent messages of support, reminding him he is loved. "You're very loved, we're here," one wrote. Another simply said, "We love you, Justin."