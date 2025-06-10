Brittany Renner Reveals She and Kevin Gates Divorced After Just 52 Days of Marriage

Brittany Renner has confirmed that her brief marriage to rapper Kevin Gates is already over, ending just 52 days after the couple said "I do."

During a recent interview with Real 92.3 LA, 33-year-old Brittany Renner shared that her marriage to Kevin Gates began in early April and ended by the end of May.

While the paperwork isn't fully finalized, she explained that there's a 90-day waiting period under Islamic law, which she is now following after recently converting to the faith.

"There is a 90-day waiting period in Islam to see if you're pregnant, because then he would be responsible," she said.

"And also in those 90 days, it's for reconciliation, because Allah wants you to stay married... During those 90 days you are not to entertain anybody romantically."

According to Billboard, Renner expressed that, despite how quickly things ended, she has no regrets. "I followed my heart," she said. "That's more than most people can say. When you do that, you get all the clarity you need... there's no regret."

Renner Opens Up About Brief Marriage to Kevin Gates

Gates, 39, and Renner had confirmed their relationship publicly in April 2025, though rumors of them dating had been swirling since 2022.

At the time, Renner seemed deeply in love. In a May interview with People, Renner spoke fondly of Gates, describing him as one of the kindest and most genuine people she's ever known.

But now, the social media personality and "Basketball Wives L.A." star is focused on moving forward.

She described the 90-day period not as a burden, but as a chance to reset. Renner shared that embracing Islam has brought her a sense of ease and support, especially during her recent life changes.

"My biggest thing for me is a nice 90-day reset, just focusing on myself and pouring into myself."

Renner reflected on the challenges of modern relationships, noting that many people tend to hold back and struggle to fully commit, even in serious partnerships like dating or marriage, People said.

"But I feel like when you do, you're at peace with whatever happens because I gave 100 percent."

Brittany Renner, who shares a 4-year-old child with NBA player PJ Washington, joined "Basketball Wives L.A.". in 2023.