50 Cent Teases 'Diddy Coin' Protesters as Abuse Trial Testimony Continues

As Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles continue to grow, fellow rapper 50 Cent is once again using social media to mock the Bad Boy mogul—this time targeting a group of alleged paid protesters seen outside the Manhattan federal courthouse.

On Sunday, 50 Cent shared a viral video showing people wearing "Free Diddy" shirts near the courthouse.

The man behind didn't hold back in his commentary, calling out Diddy for allegedly paying people to wear "Free Diddy" shirts.

He sarcastically added that while the move was outrageous, the $20-per-hour rate wasn't bad—and joked he might even wear one himself for an hour.

According to Billboard, the original video, posted by TikTok user Emilie Hagen, appears to show people being offered money to wear the shirts.

"So, these are all paid protesters, you can get $20 an hour if you wear a T-shirt," Hagen says in the clip, which has sparked debate online.

She also interviews a bystander who claimed she refused to join after learning it was connected to something called "Diddy coin."

Paid Protesters Stir Controversy Amid Diddy's Abuse Trial

"He told me it's for a 'Diddy coin,' so I'm not really sure what that is," the woman said. "They just tried to pay me $20 to wear a 'Free Puffy' shirt. The lady right there just kept convincing me to wear the shirt, and I'm like, 'I'm good.'"

According to her, the woman in charge of recruiting people to wear "Free Diddy" shirts mentioned she had earned $60 the previous day for just three hours of work.

There's still no confirmation on whether the "Free Diddy" protest was organized or officially linked to Diddy in any way.

However, 50 Cent saw it as another chance to poke fun at his longtime rival, who is currently facing serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, Complex said.

Public speculation continues, but inside the courtroom, the mood is tense and the proceedings are taken very seriously. Former Bad Boy artist Dawn Richard has taken the stand, giving testimony about abuse she claims to have witnessed involving Diddy and singer Cassie Ventura.

The trial, which has entered its second week, continues to draw widespread attention.

50 Cent, known for trolling Diddy online, has posted several comments and videos about the case. In a more serious post, he reflected on the gravity of the allegations.

"The sh*t they are saying is beyond me," he wrote, suggesting Diddy should have considered a plea deal.