Sabrina Carpenter Calls Out Double Standards Over Her 'Sexy' Performances

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is responding to critics who say her performances are too sexy, and she's not holding back.

In a new Rolling Stone cover story released on June 12, the 26-year-old singer opened up about how people have been responding to her ongoing "Short n' Sweet" tour.

While the shows include intimate choreography and bold outfits, Carpenter says critics are missing the full picture.

"It's always so funny to me when people complain," she said. "They're like, 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you've made popular. Clearly you love sex. You're obsessed with it."

Carpenter explained that while her show includes moments like her dancing to the song "Juno" with suggestive moves, fans often ignore the softer, emotional songs she performs. One of those is "Lie to Girls," a ballad she sings while playing an acoustic guitar.

She pointed out that while fans often focus on the more viral or flashy moments from her tour, like certain dance routines, there's much more to the performance.

Those who attend in person also get to experience the softer ballads and deeper, more emotional songs.

Sabrina Carpenter Says She Feels Pressured to Be Funny Onstage

The former Disney star added that the focus on only the sexy parts of her performance puts pressure on her to always be entertaining. "I find irony and humor in all of that, because it seems to be a recurring theme," she shared.

She shared that while it doesn't bother her too much, she does often feel a lot of pressure to always be funny.

According to US Magazine, beyond her own shows, Carpenter expressed concern over how female artists are treated in general. "I truly feel like I've never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more, and scrutinized in every capacity," she said.

"I'm not just talking about me. I'm talking about every female artist that is making art right now."

She noted that even though "girl power" is widely celebrated, people can still be quick to judge. She pointed out how the public often rushes to criticize someone's appearance, especially when photos from red carpets surface.

Alongside these comments, Carpenter also announced her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, set to release on August 29. The first single, "Manchild," dropped earlier this month.

Carpenter shared that she's letting her instincts guide her more with this project, focusing on what feels natural and true to her.