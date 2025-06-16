Justin Bieber Blocks Friend for Calling His Anger 'Lashing Out': 'I Don't Need You'

Justin Bieber is defending his feelings and severing ties with anyone who doesn't understand them.

On Sunday night, the 31-year-old singer shared screenshots of an intense texting conversation she had with an unnamed friend, whom she apparently was no longer friends with, due to a fight over how he expressed his opinion about Bieber. "I will never suppress my emotions for someone," Bieber wrote, adding, "Conflict is part of relationship. If you don't like my anger you don't like me."

In the texts, Bieber apparently is saying his anger comes from the trauma he's experienced. "My anger is a response to pain I have been thru," he wrote. "Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean."

Friendship Drift Over Hot Topic

The confrontation surged when Bieber's buddy shot back, "I'm not used to someone lashing out at me. It's not that I don't see your anger and feel it too." The Grammy winner responded to that message right away.

"Ouch. This friendship is officially over," Bieber replied. "I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out."

He continued, "I wasn't kidding when I told u I didn't need u as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries." Bieber went on to say, "This confirms u were the p—y I always thought u were," before telling the friend, "Blocking you now."

Bieber shared the entire exchange publicly on his Instagram account, making his frustrations known to his 293 million followers.

Bieber Begs For Privacy, Rails Against 'Oppressive Concern'

After sharing the screenshots, Bieber issued a message on his Instagram Stories, instructing fans to stop checking on him.

"Quit asking me if I'm okay. Quit asking me how I'm doing. I don't do that to you because I know how life is for all of us," he wrote. "It's hard. Letss [sic] encourage our people not project our insecurities onto one another."

He added one last thought, "Your concern doesn't come off as care. It's just oppressive weirdo."

The social media meltdown arrived just days after Bieber got in the paparazzi's faces outside Soho House in Malibu. The pop star could be seen in a viral video with his arm over his face, at the same time he insisted he needed space.