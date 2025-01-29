Cher Lloyd Claims Her Record Label Told Her to Seduce Justin Bieber as a Teen

Cher Lloyd is opening up about the dark side of fame and claims that she was once asked to hook up with Justin Bieber to gain greater fame.

The singer appeared on the We Need to Talk podcast where she dropped the bombshell allegation. She alleged industry figures asked her to hook up with Bieber in order to promote her album.

"I walk in and I say, 'Look, I really need some cash to try and push this record.' Basically, [I was ] told no.... what I needed to do to make this record take off was hit some of the clubs and find out where Bieber is and go try and get with him," she said.

Lloyd shared that she was in a relationship with her now husband at the time and that the industry figures wanted her to "leech off of the back of someone else's fame."

"Now this is going back years ago. I was a teenager but I was very much with my husband at that time. He stood in that office while I was told they weren't gonna spend money on the album [and] to hook up with someone mega famous and leech off of the back of someone else's fame," she said.

"Was I not good enough? Was I not good enough to invest in that you would rather use me in that way? They didn't care," she continued.

"Cher Lloyd reveals the reality of trying to launch in the US. The only option her record label gave her was to seduce Justin Bieber in the club.



With her marriage on the horizon, she had to keep her true love’s desire a secret in order to keep the label’s interest." pic.twitter.com/fJlMBOYEhf — Mati •🫀🧠• (@La_Triquetra) January 28, 2025

Lloyd never hooked up with Bieber and is married to Craig Monk, with whom she shares two daughters with. Bieber has also settled down in the years since, marrying model and beauty brand founder Hailey Bieber. The couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Lloyd was an early '10s pop sensation scoring hits such as "Want You Back," "Stay" and "Swagger Jagger." Her debut album, Sticks + Stones, was a top 10 hit in the UK and US where it peaked at No. 4 and No. 9 respectively.

The singer recently made her music comeback with the song "Head Down," where she discusses the dark side of the music industry.

"You said that I'd amount to nothin' (Yeah) / If I don't show a little somethin' (Yeah) / You know that everybody does it (Yeah) / You sold me the dream, I was just seventeen," she sings on the track.

The song serves as her first single as a lead artist since 2021's "Baddest."