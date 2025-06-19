Bad Bunny Downplays Tour Hype, Says He Won't Mirror Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Bad Bunny is heading around the world on his biggest tour yet—but don't expect anything like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will launch his all-stadium world tour on November 21 in the Dominican Republic.

The tour will feature songs from his sixth album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

From there, the Live Nation-backed tour continues through Costa Rica and Mexico in December.

In January, he'll hit Colombia and other parts of Latin America before making first-time stops in Brazil and Australia.

According to Faharas, March will see Bad Bunny performing in Japan, while his European leg—spanning Spain, Portugal, Germany, and France—runs from May to July.

Although fans are eager, the artist is asking them to dial down the comparisons to Swift's massive tour, which featured music from every album she's released.

"First of all, I'm not Taylor Swift," Bad Bunny told Variety. "I want to clarify now so that they don't get so excited: It's not going to be organized that way. It's still very much a tour for DeBÍ, with some older songs sprinkled in."

Bad Bunny voices opinion on the weight of fame in a recent interview with Variety:



“At times, it’s a lot — but I’m not a doctor or laying concrete at 5 a.m. My job is to sing. It feels silly to complain about that.”⁠ pic.twitter.com/7ZaWdGoW0O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 18, 2025

Bad Bunny's Tour Sells 2.6 Million Tickets, Breaks Records Worldwide

Ahead of his global tour, Bad Bunny plans to stay close to home with a 30-night concert run at San Juan's Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

The shows are expected to attract around 250,000 fans to his home island, Billboard said.

The tour is already shaping up to be historic. According to Live Nation, 2.6 million tickets have been sold so far, generating hundreds of millions in revenue.

Bad Bunny is expected to break new ground on his upcoming tour, becoming the first artist to perform Spanish-language stadium shows in seven different countries — a major milestone in his career.

While the tour promises some of his greatest hits, it won't be a trip through his full discography. Still, the global reach and scale make it one of the year's biggest musical events.

Bad Bunny's team has yet to reveal the full setlist or surprise elements, but his fans know to expect high energy and memorable moments—even if it doesn't come with a Swift-style retrospective.