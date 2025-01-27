Bad Bunny Posts Nearly Naked Photo of Himself and the Comments Are Absolutely Feral

Bad Bunny is baring it all in a new post to his social media accounts.

In a post to his Instagram Stories, Bad Bunny showed off his nearly nude figure with a revealing selfie. Clad in nothing but a bowl to cover his nether regions, Bad Bunny flexed his abs and showed off his various tattoos.

Bad Bunny via Instagram Stories. 👀🙏 pic.twitter.com/9wlD4nFIo3 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) January 27, 2025

Not surprisingly, the internet had plenty to say about the obvious thirst trap.

"Drop the towel @sanbenito NOW," commented one person.

drop the towel @sanbenito NOW — uncle gworl (@_uncle_gworl) January 27, 2025

"The way he has me arching my back and gripping the sheets," quipped another.

The way he has me arching my back and gripping the sheets. — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) January 27, 2025

"Till my h0le looks like travis kelce," another wrote.

till my h0le looks like travis kelce — XXX (@beyondxariana) January 27, 2025

"He can top me," shared another.

"I need him in me," another chimed in.

I need him in meee — J ⸆⸉ tortured poets version) saw taylor miami n2 (@Speaknow_j) January 27, 2025

This is not the first time that Bad Bunny has shared a revealing image of himself. He previously shared a video of him baring it all while a woman rubbed lotion on his bare behind as he lay in the sun.

Bad Bunny has actually been heating up several areas of his life. He appeared on the series Hot Ones, in which he ate a series of hot wings and answered questions from host Sean Evans. However, the heat became too much for Bad Bunny during the challenge and he quit with only two wings remaining.

While there he talked about his performance during Coachella and revealed that he was less nervous for that than when he performed at a talon show in the third grade.

"I was 10 years old and I was definitely more nervous that day than the Coachella performance. I don't remember anything because I was in my own world. I just remember the floor 'cause that was... I was looking at the floor the whole presentation. It was like a fear that I had to beat, like the fear to be in front of people... it was part of my evolution as a person and as an artist," he told Evans.

Bad Bunny released his most recent album Debí Tirar Más Fotos earlier this month and it has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album has been a streaming force and has become the fastest album by a male artist to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.