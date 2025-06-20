Miley Cyrus Recalls Being Wrongly Blamed for Dad Billy Ray's Weed Use on Disney Set

Miley Cyrus is setting the record straight about what really happened behind the scenes of "Hannah Montana."

On the June 19 episode of her family's podcast "Sorry We're Stoned," the pop star revealed that during the Disney Channel show's run, people wrongly thought she was the one smoking marijuana — when it was actually her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

"Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it," Miley, 32, shared as a "core memory" from her Disney days.

"It's hilarious. He wasn't sharing," she joked, pointing to her mom, Tish Cyrus, who hosted the podcast episode with her and sister Brandi Cyrus, DailyMail said.

Tish shared a humorous memory of defending Billy Ray when people accused him of using marijuana.

She remembered insisting he wouldn't do such a thing, even though, in hindsight, the situation turned out differently.

Brandi chimed in with a laugh, "I do remember that," confirming the incident.

Miley Cyrus is revealing a "core memory" of her time as Hannah Montana. https://t.co/jeUGc2fOfu pic.twitter.com/vAyUA6UWeZ — E! News (@enews) June 19, 2025

Miley Cyrus Says Mitchel Musso Was Suspected of Weed Use on Set

Miley also teased that former co-star Mitchel Musso might have been a suspect back then too, but he later responded, denying any involvement.

"Well, that's not how I remember it," Musso said in a statement to E! News. "All love to Miley and the fam... even when the rewrites get this creative."

Miley's revelation adds to a series of stories she's recently shared about her time in the spotlight as a teen.

Earlier this month, she explained on Monica Lewinsky's "Reclaiming" podcast that she was dropped from the movie "Hotel Transylvania" after gifting a penis-shaped cake to then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth as a joke.

Though she was legally an adult at the time, she said Disney saw the joke as inappropriate and fired her.

Now sober, Miley says those decisions — and the backlash she faced — felt unfair. "You can buy penis cakes for bachelorettes in Nashville," she said. "It's not that big of a deal."

She's also working to repair family relationships after what she called a "dark decade," especially following her parents' divorce in 2023.