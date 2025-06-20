Backstreet Boys Star Nick Carter Faces Health Rumors After New Instagram Post

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter is facing growing fan concern after posting a new photo on Instagram that shows him looking noticeably thinner ahead of the band's upcoming Las Vegas residency.

On Wednesday, June 19, 45-year-old Carter posted a laid-back selfie from Las Vegas, noting that he was enjoying the warm weather ahead of rehearsals.

In the picture, Carter looked cheerful, dressed in a red Ford T-shirt and a gray cap. However, fans quickly took to the comments to express worry over his weight loss.

"You look a bit too thin to me! I hope you're okay," one follower wrote, while another added, "He looks very unhealthy, hope he is okay!"

A few others wondered whether the change in appearance was due to weight loss medication, with one writing, "Maybe he took some Ozempic."

Some supporters stepped in to remind people not to make assumptions. "Let's not comment on other people's bodies," one user wrote.

A source close to Carter told Page Six that the singer is "not on Ozempic."

Instead, the insider explained that Nick has been training hard for the Backstreet Boys' "Into the Millennium" Las Vegas residency, which begins on July 11 at the Sphere.

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter sparks concern over his VERY thin figure in new selfie https://t.co/qZ9MZNGo5H — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) June 19, 2025

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Opens Up About Fitness and Grief

According to a source, the transformation has been a gradual process, with months of rehearsals and regular workouts contributing to his noticeable weight loss.

Carter has previously shared his fitness journey. In a 2022 Instagram post, he mentioned losing 20 pounds and wanting to lose 10 more, Hello Magazine said. "I'm nowhere near where I'd like to be," he wrote at the time, "but I'm closer to my goal."

The past few years have been emotionally challenging for Carter. Carter has faced the heartbreaking loss of three siblings over the years—Leslie in 2012, Aaron in 2022, and Bobbie Jean in 2023.

In an interview with E! News, Carter shared that he's still coming to terms with the passing of his brother Aaron. "It still hurts," he said. "We always managed to come back together—and now I can't anymore."

Despite the recent concerns, Carter seems focused on moving forward. His latest photo from Vegas comes as he and the Backstreet Boys prepare for 21 high-energy shows through August. As one fan put it in the comments, "Best of luck—I'm sure the shows will be legendary."

Carter has not directly addressed the health speculation.