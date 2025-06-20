Rachel Zegler Sings to the Streets, But 'Evita' Ticket Holders Cry Foul: 'Why Sing the Biggest Number Outside?'

West End audiences hoping to see Rachel Zegler deliver the iconic "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" live onstage are voicing frustration after learning the showstopper takes place outside the theater.

Zegler, 24, sings it from the balcony of the London Palladium to nightly crowds at Argyll Street below, where she has been in performance.

At the theater, paying audiences watch a live video feed of the number, a decision that has prompted online and press backlash.

Sorry, are you saying I’ve paid £350 for 2 tickets and she’s singing the biggest number outside at people who haven’t paid? She better sing it again inside to the paying audience. — Emma (@emo_1976) June 15, 2025

it was super fun and cool and I completely get the artistic vision but I think if I’d paid quite a lot of money to see Évita and a bunch of people who just happened to be wandering past got to see the leading lady sing the very famous song in person and I didn’t, I’d be cross. — 🍉 Amelia Hockey 🪻 (@AmeliaHockey) June 14, 2025

I’d be livid if I paid for a ticket and the biggest number in the show was done outside and live-streamed to the paying audience. I go to the theatre to share the same space with a performer — Bobby (@bobbo9757) June 14, 2025

I was a bit miffed watching a video screen. — bashful1971 (@bashful1971) June 14, 2025

They have only contempt for the audience, it’s disgraceful. — Maree01 (@Mareeeeee01) June 20, 2025

According to Metro, the decision comes from director Jamie Lloyd, known for unconventional stagings that blend live action and video. His previous productions have included Tom Holland performing from the roof of a theater and actors walking through real streets during scenes.

Others view it as an inventive choice that aligns with the themes of Evita. Chris Peterson, founder of OnStage Blog, praised the moment as a "reimagined theatrical gesture" that "reframes everything we think we know about Eva Perón."

Hack “Writer and journalist” Joshua Haigh resorts to lying clickbait to get people to look at his lame articles it seems @nypost. Anyway, golden globes winner Rachel zegler has sold out lead shows inside & large crowds gathering nightly to watch for a moment of her time. https://t.co/EEPXp8D0Y2 pic.twitter.com/2MemgjS94i — luc🥀🌹 (@lacysmedia) June 18, 2025

Abi, a 21-year-old student watching from the street, "The speech she does at the end of the song hits completely different seeing it outside. It adds so much more to her performance to see her do it to the people."

The "Snow White" star wears a platinum blonde chignon and white strapless gown to channel the late Argentine First Lady, whose story, from poverty to political power, remains central to the musical's legacy.

Zegler said the role has personal meaning: "Evita has been such an important musical to me since I was a little girl, when my dad and I would sing 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina' together on my back patio."

"Evita" runs through September, with crowds continuing to form nightly on Argyll Street, some with tickets, others just hoping to hear one of musical theatre's most famous ballads sung under the open sky.