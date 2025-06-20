Rachel Zegler Sings to the Streets, But 'Evita' Ticket Holders Cry Foul: 'Why Sing the Biggest Number Outside?'

West End audiences hoping to see Rachel Zegler deliver the iconic "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" live onstage are voicing frustration after learning the showstopper takes place outside the theater.
Zegler, 24, sings it from the balcony of the London Palladium to nightly crowds at Argyll Street below, where she has been in performance.
At the theater, paying audiences watch a live video feed of the number, a decision that has prompted online and press backlash.
According to Metro, the decision comes from director Jamie Lloyd, known for unconventional stagings that blend live action and video. His previous productions have included Tom Holland performing from the roof of a theater and actors walking through real streets during scenes.
Others view it as an inventive choice that aligns with the themes of Evita. Chris Peterson, founder of OnStage Blog, praised the moment as a "reimagined theatrical gesture" that "reframes everything we think we know about Eva Perón."
Abi, a 21-year-old student watching from the street, "The speech she does at the end of the song hits completely different seeing it outside. It adds so much more to her performance to see her do it to the people."
Balcony Belter
The "Snow White" star wears a platinum blonde chignon and white strapless gown to channel the late Argentine First Lady, whose story, from poverty to political power, remains central to the musical's legacy.
Zegler said the role has personal meaning: "Evita has been such an important musical to me since I was a little girl, when my dad and I would sing 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina' together on my back patio."
"Evita" runs through September, with crowds continuing to form nightly on Argyll Street, some with tickets, others just hoping to hear one of musical theatre's most famous ballads sung under the open sky.
