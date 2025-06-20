Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Quietly Splitting After Engagement Struggles: Report

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly heading for a quiet split after nearly five years of being engaged.

According to insiders close to the couple, their relationship has been "on the rocks" for some time, and they've spent much of the past month apart.

The pop star, currently touring Australia, was recently spotted without her iconic flower-shaped engagement ring.

According to Mirror, fans began speculating after she told the crowd during a Sydney performance that a local chocolate biscuit "saved" her during a breakup, just before singing her 2008 heartbreak song "I'm Still Breathing."

Rumors intensified when it was revealed that Bloom would be attending Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice alone.

The actor and Perry were originally expected to attend the event together. A friend familiar with the couple said, "Unfortunately, they are on the rocks. I'm afraid it does not look promising."

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, first got together in 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. They share a daughter, Daisy Dove, who is currently with Perry on tour.

According to sources that while the pair haven't publicly confirmed the end of their relationship, they are "just waiting until the tour is done before they split."

Fans Worry as Katy Perry's Love Life and Career Hit Rough Patch

This isn't the first time Perry has experienced relationship struggles while on the road. In 2012, she was on tour in Asia when her then-husband, comedian Russell Brand, asked for a divorce—via text.

Despite undergoing couples therapy during that marriage, and again with Bloom during their engagement, the pop star seems to be facing a similar emotional challenge.

In past interviews, both Perry and Bloom acknowledged the ups and downs in their relationship. "We argue kinda hot and fast and then cool really quickly," Perry shared, describing how their fiery personalities often clashed, DailyMail said.

Bloom admitted in a 2023 interview that their different work lives made things "really challenging."

Perry's professional life hasn't helped ease the tension. Her recent album, 143, received poor reviews, and her comeback single "Woman's World" was criticized for lacking authenticity.

Her current tour has struggled to sell out, and online comments about her performances have been mixed.

Meanwhile, Bloom is enjoying renewed success in his acting career, starring in the new Prime Video film "Deep Cover" and preparing for a lead role in an upcoming Werner Herzog project.