Universal Music Group Seeks Dismissal from Sara Rivers Lawsuit, Claims No Direct Involvement in Allegations Against Diddy

Universal Music Group is asking a judge to dismiss its inclusion in the high-profile lawsuit filed by Sara Rivers, a former "Making the Band" contestant, against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Rivers' suit, which names more than two dozen defendants, including UMG, alleges abusive and hostile behavior within Combs' business operations. However, UMG is arguing that it has no direct ties to the claims and therefore shouldn't be involved.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, UMG's legal team described the lawsuit as "improper group pleading" and stated that the federal claims are time-barred and preempted by New York law. They also noted that out of more than 1,000 paragraphs in the filing, only 10 mention UMG and none show specific wrongdoing.

UMG Distances Itself from Diddy Claims

UMG's filing stresses that the allegations made against them are "irrelevant to her claims against Diddy," and they maintain that Rivers' case focuses squarely on Combs. "They have no business being sued by Sara," reads part of the motion.

The court has not yet ruled on the dismissal request.

Rivers' complaint is just one of several legal battles Combs is currently facing. In a separate criminal trial, the prosecution plans to rest its case after testimony from Homeland Security Investigations agent Joseph Cerciello, who reviewed explicit video evidence and messages related to alleged sex trafficking.

Former Making the Band contestant Sara Rivers, formerly Sara Stokes, has filed a $60 million sexual assault and harassment lawsuit against Diddy.



Rivers filed the $60 million, 148-page suit in New York on Feb. 28, just ahead of the deadline tied to the state's Gender-Motivated Violence Act. In addition to Combs, more than two dozen others were named, including UMG, MTV, and Bad Boy Records officials, as well as Combs' mother, Janice.

The lawsuit outlines several claims, including an alleged hallway encounter where Rivers says Combs approached her, adjusted her jacket collar, and ran his hand across her chest. She also accused him of making threats to Da Band members, stating he once said he would "eat the face" of one person and "kill another."

Rivers claims Combs mocked her for her bulimia and was the only group member "scrutinized in such a sexual and humiliating manner." She also alleges that the cast was required to perform unpaid labor, referencing the infamous cheesecake walk, and claims she was pressured into signing a publishing contract with minimal compensation.

In response, a spokesperson for Combs stated that the accusations are "false claims" and described them as "meritless," citing the wave of last-minute filings made before the legal deadline.