Simon Guobadia Blames Porsha Williams Split on Hidden Motives, Legal Woes Mount

Simon Guobadia is finally opening up about his breakup with "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams—and he's not sugarcoating anything.

In a recent interview, Guobadia said he "absolutely" regrets their short marriage and believes he was "targeted for financial reasons."

The 61-year-old businessman, who married Williams in 2022, claims he was blindsided when she filed for divorce after just 14 months.

"I kept asking, 'Why did you file for a divorce?' And she wouldn't say anything," Guobadia said, adding that he couldn't reach her family either. "This felt like a coup."

According to PageSix, Porsha Williams filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia in February 2024 following a heated argument on Valentine's Day.

She later revealed that the decision came after uncovering some complicated legal matters tied to Guobadia's immigration status, which made her feel like their relationship was taking a troubling turn.

Earlier this month, Simon Guobadia was sent back to Nigeria after spending four months in the custody of US immigration officials.

His deportation followed a series of legal issues tied to immigration violations, including allegations of fraud.

Just a few days later, a judge officially finalized his divorce from Porsha Williams and confirmed that their prenuptial agreement would stand.

Simon Guobadia spoke to Page Six and he didn’t hold back! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/1WHnFZHNfM — No Chaser TV (@nochaser_tv) June 26, 2025

Simon Guobadia Owes Porsha Williams $40K Monthly in Alimony

Simon Guobadia has shared that, as part of their divorce agreement, Porsha Williams is expected to receive monthly alimony payments of $40,000.

The arrangement reportedly stems from their 14-month marriage. That adds up to a total of $560,000, according to him, ValidUpdates said.

She will also remain in their Atlanta home, mortgage-free, for up to three years — or she can buy it and give Guobadia 50% equity.

"Of course, I'm paying dearly for it," he said. "This was a $5 million rehab project that I took on."

Simon Guobadia isn't backing down just yet. He says he plans to appeal the court's decision and even believes the case could eventually make its way to the Supreme Court. "I've honored prenups before, but this time I'm fighting," he added.

The couple did not have children together, though they each had kids from previous relationships.

Simon Guobadia is shutting down talk about having a close relationship with Porsha Williams' 6-year-old daughter, PJ.

"I don't have a relationship with her daughter," he said. "I've learned not to get close to my partners' children — it gets messy."

While going through the divorce, Porsha Williams shared that she had been sending money to help support Simon Guobadia's children while he was being held in custody.

Guobadia called it a "PR move," saying, "It wasn't done in good faith."