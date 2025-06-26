Taylor Swift Drops $13K on Giant Friendship Bracelet That Launched a DIY Craze, Fueling Talk of an 'Eras' Museum

Taylor Swift has officially brought home a supersized piece of her "Eras" Tour.

The pop star, through her company Firefly Entertainment Inc., shelled out $13,000 for a massive inflatable friendship bracelet that once hung over the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

According to WWL, the bracelet was created by Miami artist Shawn Kolodny. Initially, it appeared during Swift's 2023 show at the Louisiana stadium, before getting shipped to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, similar to the concept of "trading" bracelets between fans.

It also provided a visual representation of the tour's central message, connection, and nostalgia, and drew on the Swiftie tradition of swapping hand-crafted bracelets at each show.

📝 | Taylor Swift’s company have purchased the giant Eras Tour friendship bracelet that hung on the Superdome for $13,000! pic.twitter.com/coffR05ToH — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 26, 2025

A Nod to a Fan-Led Phenomenon

The friendship bracelet fad started after Swift dropped "You're On Your Own, Kid" in 2022. The lyrics, "So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it," sparked fan frenzy, with packed arms and miles of thread at "Eras" Tour shows.

Although the track wasn't on the standard set list, it was often performed as a surprise song or worked into mashups, giving fans another reason to keep their wrists stacked.

"It allowed them to reconnect with girlhood," one fan wrote, reflecting the sentimental core of the trend.

Swift's purchase of the 140-foot inflatable adds more fuel to ongoing speculation that a permanent Eras Tour exhibit, or even a museum, may be in the works.

"Imagine if they put this as the sign for a possible Eras Tour museum," one fan posted online.

Another joked, "It's probably displayed on her mantle."

at this point we need an entire museum dedicated to pictures from the eras tour. the louvre isn’t big enough. pic.twitter.com/oCdtO3WyPX — kira ☆ (@kiralovestaylor) July 7, 2024

A Boost Beyond the Stage

The impact of the bracelet craze extended far beyond the concerts.

Michaels' Chief Merchandising Officer, John Gehre, told USA Today that "sales in our jewelry category, including jewelry-making kits, are up more than 40% chainwide since mid-April," pointing to Swift's influence on DIY culture.

The sale of the inflatable is pending final approval from the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District.

Firefly Entertainment Inc., which handles event management and personal services for Swift, will oversee the pick-up and delivery.