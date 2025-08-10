Kelly Clarkson's Proposed Reality Series with Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton Was Dropped After Divorce Drama

Kelly Clarkson was said to be in talks to be in a TV show with Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani. But, the plans broke down due to messy dynamics.

The Sun said the show, set up around 2019, aimed to look at the tight links among the four music big names. It would have shown a season of "The Voice" with a family angle, where Clarkson, McEntire, Shelton, and Stefani would act as coaches.

A source explained the concept came from their intertwined relationships.

Clarkson was McEntire's daughter-in-law at the time through her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, whose father, Narvel Blackstock, was previously married to McEntire. Blackstock also managed both Clarkson and Shelton, strengthening their ties. "Kelly and Blake were basically best friends," the insider said. "Gwen and Blake being together added another family element. Their relationships were very overlapping."

However, the plan fell apart as Clarkson's divorce from Blackstock became complicated. "The dynamics got too messy, so it fizzled out," the insider added. "It would have been a fun season."

Family Ties and The Voice Connections

McEntire has been a long-standing presence "The Voice" for a long time. At first, she was a battle advisor. Now, from season 24, she is a full-time coach. Shelton has been a coach from the start in 2011. Stefani started as a coach in 2014. Clarkson joined in 2018.

Even with the divorce and job switches, Clarkson and McEntire have kept a tight bond, often backing each other up in their work. Shelton and Clarkson also remained close after Brandon left the music industry in 2020 to become a rancher.

Divorce Battle and Brandon Blackstock's Passing

Clarkson filed for a divorce from Blackstock in 2020, saying they had "irreconcilable differences." Their break led to sharp fights over their children and finances.

The settlement required Clarkson to pay over $1.3 million upfront, along with monthly child and spousal support.

Brandon Blackstock's health declined as he battled melanoma.

Sources said Clarkson cared for him during his final months despite the difficult divorce. An insider told Page Six, "Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon. Despite their difficult divorce, he's still the man she loved and still her children's father."

Blackstock died on August 7, peacefully surrounded by family. Clarkson postponed the rest of her Las Vegas residency before his passing due to his "serious illness." His family requested privacy, saying, "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years."

Clarkson and Brandon shared two children, River, 11, and Remy, 9. Brandon also had two children from a previous marriage.

Impact on Clarkson's Work Schedule

Following Blackstock's death, Clarkson's work commitments may be affected. Her Las Vegas residency is currently paused, and the upcoming season of "The Voice," scheduled to start taping in late August, could face changes.

Clarkson is also set to host a new interview series, "Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories," airing from August 19 to September 9. The show includes performances and interviews with artists such as Lizzo and the Jonas Brothers, though taping may already be complete.