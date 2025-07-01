Diddy's Fate in Limbo as Jury Deliberations Stall Over Confusing Instructions

Jury deliberations in the high-profile criminal trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs were briefly paused Monday after a juror was reportedly confused about the judge's instructions, according to court officials.

The unexpected delay occurred just two hours into the deliberation process at Manhattan federal court, where jurors are weighing multiple charges against Combs stemming from a sprawling criminal investigation.

"We have received a note from the jury," Judge Arun Subramanian said from the bench at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to courtroom transcripts obtained by TMZ.

The note, reportedly submitted by other members of the jury, expressed concerns that one juror—identified as Juror 25—was struggling to follow legal instructions.

"We have a juror, Juror 25, who we believe cannot follow Your Honor's instructions," the note read, prompting an immediate discussion between the prosecution and defense teams.

While details about the juror's confusion remain unclear, multiple outlets reported that Juror 25 is a 51-year-old gay man with a Ph.D. in molecular biology and a background in veterinary science.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo urged patience, suggesting that the court allow jurors more time to deliberate.

Prosecutors, however, advised the judge to remind the panel that discussions in the jury room must remain confidential and focused on the law.

Following a 30-minute recess, Judge Subramanian issued a formal response to the panel.

"All jurors have a duty and an obligation to follow the court's instructions on the law," he said, directing the group to resume deliberations.

It remains unclear whether Juror 25's confusion could influence the final verdict.

Legal analysts say the early interruption could signal deeper disagreements among the jurors.

"This suggests a potential fracture or misunderstanding within the jury," said Emily Tran, a New York-based criminal defense attorney not involved in the case. "It's too early to know whether that will work in Combs' favor or not."

The trial, now in its final phase, has drawn intense media scrutiny following explosive closing arguments last week.

Prosecutors have accused Combs of involvement in criminal acts ranging from drug trafficking to assault. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Monday's courtroom development adds yet another twist to the closely watched case.

As deliberations continue behind closed doors, both sides are bracing for what could be a pivotal and potentially divisive verdict.

A spokesperson for Combs declined to comment on the latest developments.