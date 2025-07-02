Katy Perry Saved by Crew After Near-Fall in Suspended Concert Sphere

Pop star Katy Perry had a frightening moment onstage during her "Lifetimes" tour stop in Australia when a suspended metal sphere she was performing in began to tilt unexpectedly, nearly causing her to fall.

The incident took place Monday night at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

In fan videos posted to social media, the 40-year-old singer can be seen gripping the metal bars of the floating structure as it shook and shifted dangerously in the air.

According to PageSix, the lights quickly dimmed as stage crew members rushed to help. One fan who recorded the moment shared, "I was really scared."

Another added, "She ended up jumping down with security's help. They took a bit to fix everything, and Katy was still kinda shaken during 'Nirvana.'"

Despite the malfunction, Perry continued the show, though fans could tell she was visibly rattled. "Thank God she always holds onto the wrist straps because otherwise she would've hurt herself badly," a concertgoer commented online.

During ‘I Kissed A Girl’ at today’s THE LIFETIMES TOUR show, one of the globe’s cables snapped while Katy Perry was still inside. Security had to step in to help her continue the performance.



Katy Perry's Sci-Fi Tour Features Futuristic Stage Designs

Perry's performance featured a sci-fi theme, inspired by films like "The Fifth Element," with futuristic sets and props, including the now-troublesome suspended sphere.

The tour is in support of her seventh studio album, 143, and marks her first headlining stadium tour in seven years.

The near-accident happened just days after the singer missed the wedding of her close friend Lauren Sánchez to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Instead, Perry stayed in Australia with her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Her ex-partner Orlando Bloom, with whom she recently split, attended the wedding alone.

Perry began the tour in April in Mexico City and is scheduled to wrap up in Abu Dhabi this December.

Fans noted that during her final Australian show, she became emotional, thanking the audience and forming a heart with her fingers, DailyMail said. "Thank you, Australia, for always being there for me," she said through tears.

The dramatic moment onstage comes amid a tough time in Perry's personal life. She and Bloom ended their nine-year relationship last month, though sources say the breakup was "amicable."

Perry, who was previously married to Russell Brand, has been open about facing emotional challenges but continues to push forward.