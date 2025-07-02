Rapper Maxo Kream Responds to Arrest: 'I Wasn't Running, My Car's Just Fast'

Rapper Maxo Kream is pushing back after reports claimed he tried to flee police during a recent traffic stop in Texas. According to him, it was just a case of a fast car — not a getaway attempt.

On June 27, the Houston native was pulled over for driving with expired license plates. The plates had reportedly been expired since May.

According to police, Maxo allegedly drove off when officers exited their vehicles. However, he quickly pulled over again, and no official chase occurred.

Despite the brief incident, Maxo was arrested and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — a misdemeanor, Billboard said.

He also faces a more serious charge: unlawful carrying of firearms by a registered gang member, after two guns were reportedly found in his vehicle.

Maxo took to Instagram to respond, posting a screenshot of a TMZ report about the arrest. "Damn... I wasn't 'ELUDING' my Lambo just a lil fast," he wrote, adding, "No more jail. @persona x @coughsyrupbydestodubb s—t goin on."

Houston rapper Maxo Kream was arrested after allegedly trying to escape from police, sparking a high-speed chase 😳🚨 pic.twitter.com/b2Fcz1V2lC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 27, 2025

Maxo Kream's Lawyer Says Rapper Complied With Police

According to Complex, His attorney, Carl A. Moore, also made a statement to a source, saying, "Maxo did not flee from the police. He complied with the commands of the arresting officer. We plan to fight these accusations in court."

Maxo is expected to appear in court on July 7. While 2025 has been a quiet year for Maxo musically, he has been busy with his clothing brand "Persona."

Over the weekend, he launched a pop-up shop in Houston for the brand, which has grown in popularity among fans.

The rapper's last music release was his Personification album in 2024, and he has hinted at new projects coming soon.

For now, though, Maxo's focus seems to be on clearing his name. As his fans wait for more music, many are showing support online, saying they believe his side of the story.

As the court date nears, Maxo is standing by his claim: "I wasn't running — my car's just fast."