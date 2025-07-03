K-Pop Star Jaehyun Loses Leukemia Battle at 23, Remembered Fondly by F.ABLE Members

Shim Jaehyun, the 23-year-old K-pop star from the boy group F.ABLE, has sadly passed away after quietly fighting leukemia.

The heartbreaking news was shared on June 29, leaving fans and former bandmates in mourning.

Jaehyun had kept his illness private, and reports say that even some of his closest friends in the industry only found out after he passed away.

According to Billboard, he kept his condition private throughout his fight with the disease.

Former F.ABLE member Hojun was one of the first to post a personal tribute, expressing deep sadness on Instagram.

"I heard the news too late ... I'm so sorry I couldn't be there for your last journey," he wrote.

"I sometimes think about how I could have done better, and it's regretful. I will pray that you eat a lot of delicious food and do well. Come visit me in my dreams."

Jaehyun began his music career in 2020 when he joined the boy band F.ABLE, managed by Haeirum Entertainment.

The group made its first mark with the single "Burn It Up," followed by "Run Run Run" and "Baby Don't Cry." Despite early promise, the group eventually became inactive.

Eventually, three former F.ABLE members launched a new group named ENPHAZE, while Jaehyun chose to leave the public eye and focus on his private life, NME said.

Even though Jaehyun had been away from the public eye for a while, news of his passing brought an outpouring of emotion from fans who had supported him over the years.

One person posted on X (formerly Twitter), "This hurts really bad. I wondered what happened to him... His suffering is now over." Another wrote, "He was really special and important to me."

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and lymphatic system. It often involves the abnormal growth of white blood cells that don't function properly, according to medical experts.

Details about Jaehyun's funeral and public memorial services have not been announced.