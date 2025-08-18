Liam Gallagher's Maracas Toss Banned at Oasis Reunion After Fans Get Hurt

Liam Gallagher has been ordered to stop his longtime tradition of tossing maracas and tambourines into the crowd during Oasis' reunion concerts after multiple fans were injured trying to catch them.

The move followed a disturbing incident at the band's Wembley Stadium show in London, where a 42-year-old woman who caught a pair of maracas was knocked down by two men attempting to snatch them from her, RollingStone said.

She later shared photos of her bruises and cuts with local media. That event appeared to be the final straw for the team behind the tour.

"I've been told don't do any of that anymore because you don't know how to behave yourselves," Liam told fans during a show in Edinburgh last week.

"I can't throw my tambourine out tonight or my maracas. I'm not being tight or anything like that, do you know what I mean?"

Gallagher Halts Maracas Toss Amid Rising Safety Concerns

The new rule was enforced during the band's three-night run at Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland. While many fans were disappointed, Gallagher made it clear the safety of concertgoers had to come first.

"You keep pinching each other on your nipples and ears and f---ing s--- like that and kneeing each other in the bollocks," Gallagher added onstage. "I've been told now."

The tambourine toss has been a fan-favorite moment at Oasis gigs for years, but with the value of stage-used instruments rising online, the frenzy has reached a dangerous level.

Some maracas from earlier shows on the Live '25 tour have reportedly sold for high prices, fueling aggressive behavior among fans trying to grab them.

According to Billboard, the Oasis Live '25 tour marks the band's first reunion in 16 years, with Liam and his brother Noel Gallagher performing together again after years of public feuding.

The tour kicked off in July with performances in Cardiff, Manchester, and London. However, it faced a tragic moment early on when a fan lost their life after a fall during the Wembley show.

The band is now set to play two nights in Dublin, Ireland, starting Saturday, before heading to North America.

The next leg of the tour starts with back-to-back shows in Toronto on August 24 and 25, before moving on to major stops in Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Mexico City.