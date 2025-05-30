'Brainwashed': Diddy's Former Bodyguard Says Gina Huynh Was Paid Millions To Stay Silent

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former bodyguard, Gene Deal, claims the music mogul paid his ex-girlfriend, Gina Huynh, millions of dollars to prevent her from testifying in his ongoing federal case, alleging that prosecutors are struggling to secure her cooperation.

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Deal reportedly stated that Combs provided Huynh with a $2 million payout, as well as other benefits, to discourage her from testifying in court.

Deal described the alleged arrangement as an attempt to control her narrative and suppress key testimony.

"They want the prosecution to hurry up to bring Gina in so Gina could paint the picture that, like, everything was consenting, because she's been paid off," Deal said.

"She took the $2 million payment from Diddy. I think Diddy may have gave her 2 million or something like that. Got her in school, gave an apartment out in L.A. Still was messing with him. Come on, man. Brainwashed."

Huynh has not publicly responded to the allegation.

While some believe she may be "Victim-3" in Combs' federal indictment, her identity and involvement have not been officially confirmed.

In court earlier this month, Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo told the judge that Huynh is no longer participating in the case.

"Gina is not coming," Agnifilo said, according to CNN. However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik countered that Huynh is "very much a part of this case."

"The government can call Gina if it wants to," Agnifilo reportedly said.

"It might be difficult. It might be hard to do. They are the United States of America. They can get Gina into this courtroom if that is what they want to do."

Deal claimed that while Huynh has not appeared in court, she did engage with the federal government behind the scenes.

"She did talk to the federal government. They do have emails and everything from her and her lawyer," he said.

"So she had to be somewhat involved in that." He added that she is considered a "hostile witness."

Deal himself has reportedly been banned from the courthouse after allegedly engaging in a physical altercation outside the Manhattan federal court.

He has remained a vocal critic of Combs in recent months, sharing unverified claims and commentary regarding the legal proceedings.

The court has already heard from several witnesses, including former Combs assistant Capricorn Clark, who testified that the music executive allegedly kidnapped her, among other accusations.

As the trial progresses, it remains unclear whether federal prosecutors will succeed in compelling Huynh to testify or whether the alleged payoff will factor into further developments.

Combs has not publicly addressed Deal's latest claims.