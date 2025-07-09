Kevin Jonas Says He Was Left With Just 10% of His Money After Business Failures

Kevin Jonas has opened up about a tough chapter in his life, sharing that he was left with just 10% of his fortune after a series of bad business deals.

One of the Jonas Brothers opened up about facing financial challenges during an interview on the "School of Greatness" podcast with Lewis Howes.

"I've seen the beginning of success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it," Kevin admitted.

According to JangDialy, he shared that the financial setbacks happened about nine years ago.

During the interview, host Lewis Howes asked if it was true that he had come close to losing almost everything. Kevin responded honestly, "Yeah, most of it, like, down to the one 10 percent left."

The oldest of the Jonas Brothers said his downfall was due to investing in real estate and other ventures that didn't work out.

"I invested in a bunch of property," Kevin said. "Sadly, it just wasn't the right partnership." He didn't go into full detail, hinting that legal reasons kept him from sharing more.

Kevin Jonas Lost Big Before Jonas Brothers Reunion Saved Him

After the band split in 2010, Kevin turned his focus to real estate and business. He started a development company called JonasWerner, which built custom homes in New Jersey.

One of his homes sold in 2020 for a profit, but that wasn't enough to save him from earlier losses.

Kevin also tried tech, backing a food app called Yood and a social media app named We Hear It, PageSix said. Despite his efforts, things didn't go as planned.

"I learned this lesson — never wanted to learn it, but I did," Kevin reflected. "Then I reevaluated how to approach life and look into the future."

Luckily, things started to improve when the Jonas Brothers got back together in 2019.

Their comeback album Happiness Begins topped charts and brought them back into the spotlight. Kevin said he felt "honored" to have a second chance with the band.

Joe and Nick also appeared on the podcast, sharing what caused the band's split and what eventually brought them back together.

Joe shared, "We had to trust each other a bit more... and realize we could all share the spotlight."

Now, the band is gearing up for their "Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour," set to begin on August 10, 2025.