Even Kevin Jonas' Daughter Is in Disbelief Over Frankie Jonas Being in People's Sexiest Man Alive Issue

Kevin Jonas' daughter, Valentina, was shocked to learn that her uncle Frankie Jonas made it in People's latest edition of their Sexiest Man Alive issue.

In a clip posted to the Jonas Brothers' mom Denise Jonas' Instagram account on Dec. 23, she shared a video her with her granddaughter reacting to the issue that Frankie appears in.

"This is the Sexiest Man Alive issue of People. Look who's the Sexiest Man Alive at 24," Denise tells Valentina in the clip.

That's when Valentina chimes in with her guess of who it could be: "Uncle Frankie?"

Her words came with a clip of her shaking her head in disbelief that Frankie could ever be featured in the issue at all.

Kevin and his wife Danielle have two daughters together, Valentina and Alena, who is the oldest out of the two.

This is not the first time that a person named in this year's Sexiest Man Alive edition has sparked controversy. In November, Benny Blanco was among the list of stars named for the issue.

Speaking to People at the time, the producer shared that one of the sexiest things a man can do is cook for their partner.

"Even if you're terrible at cooking, [your partner will] like it because you did it. Ask your partner what they want to eat. Don't try to cook them what you want to eat. If you don't know how to cook it — learn it," he told the outlet.

Additionally, he shared that a man bust be chivalrous. Most of all, Blanco shared that it is important to not stink.

"Don't stink. Do all the stuff. I really think it's important to have good skin," he said.

However, Blanco made comments after that where he shared that he does not shower every day.

"I also don't believe in always shampooing your hair or conditioning your hair. I'm really clean, but I don't shower every day. Some people I know shower two to three times a day, but I feel like the oils on your skin don't have time to rejuvenate and get juicy," he told People.

"I like to use a hodgepodge. I want to smell [like] tobacco, but also like cotton candy. I want there to be an aroma as I'm walking by. I want it to smell a little bit like man, a little bit feminine — I definitely lean a little more feminine in every sense," he added.

Since the interview, he and Gomez got engaged.