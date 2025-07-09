Outlawz Rapper Young Noble Dead at 46, Family Cites Mental Health Battle

Young Noble, best known as a member of the Outlawz and a close collaborator of Tupac Shakur, has died at the age of 46.

His family confirmed that he took his own life on the morning of July 4 in Snellville, Georgia.

Police reports say officers responded to a 911 call around 9 a.m. after someone spotted a man lying at the bottom of a swimming pool at the Country Club of Gwinnett.

When authorities arrived, they found Young Noble, whose real name was Rufus Lee Cooper III, with a gunshot wound to the head. A small black Beretta pistol and a spent shell casing were also found nearby, TMZ said.

His wife told police she last heard from him around 2 a.m. when he said he was going for a drive to clear his head.

When he didn't return, she became worried and later found his car near the country club.

She said Noble had been battling depression for some time and had been struggling financially. She was also actively trying to get him help.

Hip-Hop Legends Pay Tribute to Young Noble After Sudden Death

The couple shared children, including a child with autism who needs full-time care. Noble often stayed home to care for them while his wife worked.

His daughters also confirmed that he had been going through a tough time emotionally and financially.

The rapper had once been a rising star in the music industry but had faced setbacks in recent years.

Noble was the fifth member of the Outlawz to pass away, following Tupac, Yaki Kadafi, Hussein Fatal, and others.

The group's 1999 album Still I Rise tackled issues like poverty, teen struggles, and mental health—topics that reflected many of their own life experiences.

According to Billboard, fellow Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing, "Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable. My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning... Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many. CHECK ON YOUR FOLKS!"

Many in the hip-hop world, including Snoop Dogg, DJ Premier, and Xzibit, expressed sadness and support for Noble's family online.

Young Noble was also known for his solo work and activism. He had been active in raising awareness for diabetes and continued making music until his death.

His family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and care for his children.