Young Noble Death Details: Tupac's Protégé Succumbs to Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The Outlawz rapper Young Noble, born Rufus Lee Cooper III, passed away at 47 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Atlanta on Friday morning.

Noble was best known for his collaborations with Tupac Shakur and as a member of the Outlawz collective, contributing vocals to four tracks on Tupac's final studio album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, including the iconic song "Hail Mary."

Beyond the Outlawz, Noble crafted a respected solo career, releasing raw albums such as Noble Justice and Son of God that cemented his lyrical abilities.

Young Noble Survived Heart Attack

Noble suffered a major health scare when he endured a serious heart attack in May 2021. Updating concerned supporters from his hospital bed, he expressed gratitude for their prayers and urged followers to make their wellness a top priority.

"This will only make me stronger," he optimistically remarked at the time, exhibiting his resilient spirit even in the face of serious medical issues.

The tragic news of Noble's passing prompted an outpouring of grief online from those whose lives he touched through his artistry.

"Rest in power to Rufus Cooper III, best known as Young Noble. Mental illness is very real. Check in on loved ones frequently," one tribute emphasized.

However, the precise circumstances leading to his death have not been publicly disclosed by officials at this point in time.

Local authorities have provided few details around the investigation into Noble's death.

According to associates, Noble had seemed his usual self recently while playing basketball with friends, showing no overt signs of the inner turmoil that reportedly led to his shocking demise.

Young Noble left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire through his raw lyricism. He was 47 years old.