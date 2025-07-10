Liam Gallagher Slams 'Half-Time Rock Stars' as Money Grabbers — Then Dashes Off Stage at Oasis Reunion

Liam Gallagher has reignited his critique of the music industry, labeling some contemporary rock stars as "half-time" performers, only in it for the money."

The remarks come amid Oasis's much-anticipated reunion tour, which has highlighted ongoing tensions between Gallagher and his brother, Noel.

Performing together for the first time in 16 years, the Gallagher brothers launched their reunion tour with a high-energy show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium last week.

Despite a long-standing feud that began with a backstage argument in Paris in 2009, the siblings momentarily set aside their differences to thrill fans with their classic hits.

However, sources report a frosty atmosphere between the brothers backstage, a divide underscored by their separate accommodations and distant demeanor during rehearsals.

After the Cardiff performance, Liam, 52, swiftly exited the stage, leaving in a black SUV soon after the final song.

The reunion tour, expected to earn the duo approximately £50 million each, starkly contrasts with Liam's 2017 comments on "The Graham Norton Show," where he criticized performers who "just [get] the check."

His critique extends to the current climate of music, where he claims there's a lack of passion and energy in live performances.

Oasis played a 23-song set at the gig, with the brothers sharing a brief hug on stage to the delight of fans.

But tension lingered on its surface, the brothers frequently moving to different sides of the stage.

Fans have voiced concern over whether the brothers can sustain the tour's ambitious schedule, given reports of their strained relationship.

The tour consists of 41 shows worldwide, including five nights each in Melbourne and Sydney, as well as a slate of South American dates by the end of the year.

As the tour progresses, nostalgic anticipation remains high, although questions linger over the Gallagher brothers' ability to maintain the professional harmony necessary to complete the tour.